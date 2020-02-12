Liverpool record? What Jurgen Klopp's team could still do in a dazzling season | Soccer news





Liverpool is on its way to breaking a lot of records

It seems a matter of when, no yes, Liverpol lifts the Premier League title, and they could become records along the way.

With a 22-point advantage over its closest rivals, Jurgen Klopp's team is already enjoying the best season in the history of any club in the five best leagues in Europe in terms of points won.

"I keep telling everyone to really taste this, the record we have held so far, I don't think it will appear so fast again," said President Tom Werner after his most recent victory, a 4-0 beating. from Southampton last weekend, and its 16th round of three straight points.

There are many reasons for Werner to enjoy the moment: Liverpool is still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, in addition to staying on track for the first undefeated Premier League season since the invincible Arsenal in 2004, but that's far from being the only record they have. Could be rewritten at the end of the campaign.

The records that Liverpool pursues …

Most consecutive wins: 18 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Watford (A), February 29

A perfect half season between ties with Everton and Crystal Palace set Manchester City on track to a record point in 2017/18, more on that later, but Liverpool has that total in the spotlight now with a winning streak since the end of October.

The victories, in Norwich, at the home of West Ham and then at Watford, a trio that won by a combined score of 8-1 in reverse matches, will break the City record.

Will Liverpool remain undefeated in a season as Arsenal Invincibles?

Longest undefeated race – 49 (Arsenal, 2002 / 03-2004 / 05)

When could Liverpool break it? Aston Villa (H), April 11

When Arsenal accumulated 49 undefeated games, he wondered if there would ever be a team to overcome the Arsene Wenger Invincibles.

Since then, there have been impressive undefeated races: Chelsea was defeated only once in the season when the magnificent race came to an end, and Manchester City lost only twice on the road to the title in 2017/18.

vs Norwich (A) – February 15, live on Sky Sports

vs West Ham (H) – February 24, live on Sky Sports

vs Watford (A) – February 29, live on Sky Sports

vs Bournemouth (H) – March 7

vs Everton (A) – March 16, live on Sky Sports

vs Crystal Palace (H) – March 21, live on Sky Sports

vs Manchester City (A) – April 4

vs Aston Villa (H) – April 11

But Liverpool have not proven defeat since their expensive 2-1 reverse in Etihad last January and the Reds will become the first team to go 50 unbeaten Premier League games if they can get something from each of their next eight League matches

The 50th game will be his local showdown with Aston Villa on April 11, but the pending FA Cup progression could also be out of Brighton a week later.

More wins: 32 (Manchester City, 2017/18 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Brighton (A), April 18

Manchester City broke the record books when Pep Guardiola lifted his first Premier League title in 2018, with the kind of dominant season the league had never seen before. Although City won all but six games in the entire campaign, and repeated that feat last season, Liverpool is on track to not only beat the City record, but potentially improve it.

If they maintain their impressive winning streak, which would include defeating City and Everton, they could break Guardiola's victory record in Brighton in mid-April and potentially end up with a gigantic 37 wins at the end of the season. They can still afford to lose points in four games before the end of the season and beat City.

Liverpool can beat the Man City points record

Most points: 100 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Burnley (H), April 25

The last minute winner of Gabriel Jesus for Manchester City in Southampton on the last day of the 2017/18 season did not mean much in a race for the title that had ended long ago, but the Guardiola celebrations on the touch line In St Mary’s they told their story about how significant it was for the manager to achieve the goal of a three-figure point count.

Most points in a Premier League season Equipment Season points Manchester city 2017/18 100 Manchester city 2018/19 99 Liverpool 2018/19 98 Chelsea 2004/05 95 Chelsea 2016/17 93 United Manchester 1999/00 91 91

City was only two points away from last season, but Liverpool can afford to lose 11 points from now until the end of the campaign and still surpass that incredible figure. But to put this in context with respect to its current form, it took them from January 3, 2019 to drop their last 11 points.

At present, Liverpool could exceed 100 points against Burnley on April 25, and could even afford a draw to that point to still beat the record.

The most visitor wins in a season – 16 (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Arsenal (A), May 2

Winning all but two away matches in a Premier League season sounds like a fantasy to most, after all, even the winners with the highest points in the history of the division, the 2017/18 Manchester City team They lost points on three of their road trips.

vs Norwich – February 15, live on Sky Sports

vs Watford – February 29, live on Sky Sports

vs Everton – March 16, live on Sky Sports

vs Manchester City – April 4

vs Brighton – April 18

vs Arsenal – May 2

vs Newcastle – May 17

But Liverpool is potentially six games behind that record. They could make history against Arsenal in the Emirates, a land where they have accumulated three points only once in their last six visits.

Liverpool can afford to lose points in a single away game before the end of the season to improve the City record, and still have to travel to Manchester City and Everton, as well as to that visit to Arsenal.

Liverpool have won all their home matches in the Premier League so far this season

Highest number of home wins: 18 (Chelsea, 2005/06; Manchester United, 2010/11; Manchester City, 2011/12 and 2018/19)

When could Liverpool break it? Chelsea (H), May 9

This could be hard to beat for Liverpool: winning every home game in a Premier League season requires some work. That said, there are only six more games left for Klopp's men to become the first team to accomplish the feat.

vs West Ham – February 24, live on Sky Sports

vs Bournemouth – March 7

vs Crystal Palace – March 21, live on Sky Sports

vs Aston Villa – April 11

vs Burnley – April 25

vs Chelsea – May 9

Of those six, five are currently against teams in the lower half with only Chelsea in fourth place, their last opponent of the league at Anfield, and the afternoon in which they will probably receive the Premier League trophy, in the top 10 .

Liverpool have not lost a league game in their homeland since Crystal Palace beat them in April 2017, and since then they won 43 and drew 10 in what comes close to three undefeated years.

Longest undefeated time: 537 days (Arsenal, 2002 / 03-2004 / 05)

When could Liverpool break it? Newcastle (A), May 17

It is not so much an Invincible record as an incredible period of time: if Liverpool ends up undefeated in the Premier League season, it will ensure that it exceeds Arsenal's record duration of almost 18 months, which would be automatically exceeded without kicking a ball, during the season Closed June 23.

It remains to be seen if Klopp will see this as a record worth pursuing, especially if Liverpool is still fighting in the Champions League and the FA Cup, it remains to be seen, but it would certainly give them something extra to have next season. , at which time they would have already exceeded the Arsenal record in 46 days.

Highest margin to win the title: 19 points (Manchester City, 2017/18)

When could Liverpool break it? Manchester City (A), April 4

Currently, Liverpool has 22 points ahead and will probably break this record as long as only two points fall more than Manchester City and four more than Leicester before the end of the season. Liverpool could already be crowned champion of the Premier League by the time they visit Etihad in early April, but in theory they could rub their predecessors' noses making sure to win the title by a record margin with victory in their closest league rivals. & # 39; backyard. However, for this to happen, Man City, Leicester and the teams that are under them in the table would need to lose a significant number of points with Liverpool winning all their games, and even then they would have to wait to seal the record if their league The game with Crystal Palace on March 21 is reorganized and is due to the FA Cup. This record is much more likely to be sealed in the final games of the season.