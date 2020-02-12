LISTEN: Will Greenwood Podcast | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTML05e26a27d3fb1978ad8a4220dfb4358b11% %MINIFYHTML05e26a27d3fb1978ad8a4220dfb4358b12%





Will Greenwood looks back at the second round of the Six Nations, in addition to delving into the news that the RFU is cutting funds in the Championship.

The Rugby Football Union (RFU) has confirmed that it will cut Championship funds in half to "approximately £ 288,000 per club,quot; for the 2020-21 campaign.

The measure casts doubt on the future of the 12 clubs of the Greene King IPA Championship, putting jobs at stake and we talked to Bedford President Geoff Irvine, who criticized the RFU for the decision and accused them of trying to surround the Premier League

We also catch up with Newcastle's Toby Flood to hear his opinion on the news and to see the clash of the Falcons with the Cornish Pirates on Sunday, live at the Sky Sports Arena.

Will also remembers all the actions of the Six Nations, including England's victory over Scotland.