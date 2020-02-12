Listen: Angela Simmons about Loss, Finding her most exclusive Romeo Plus

Here is the tea we are having this week in Just The Sip The Podcast:

Angela Simmons truth about abuse, loss and finding her Romeo – Just The Sip 12/02/20

The star of Growing Up Hip Hop talks about misconceptions about her education and the pressure on social networks of being the daughter of a practicing minister. She talks about her love triangle with Romeo and Bow Wow and having to go out quietly with boys because of her celebrity. Simmons becomes vulnerable by fighting with the shame of being in an abusive relationship and seeking help. She shares her advice to overcome the sudden death of her ex boyfriend and live life as a single mother. Listens