Home Entertainment Lindsay Lohan's father arrested for suffocating a separated wife!

Lindsay Lohan's father arrested for suffocating a separated wife!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Michael Lohan, the father of former child star Lindsay Lohan, was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 59-year-old man was "accused of strangulation and harassment,quot; after Kate Major filed a police report on Monday.

According to insider information, "he was arrested in the street in front of his children,quot; and "acted combatively,quot; before his arrest.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©