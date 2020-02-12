Lindsay Lohan's father arrested for suffocating a separated wife!

Michael Lohan, the father of former child star Lindsay Lohan, was arrested after allegedly strangling his wife.

According to In Touch Weekly, the 59-year-old man was "accused of strangulation and harassment,quot; after Kate Major filed a police report on Monday.

According to insider information, "he was arrested in the street in front of his children,quot; and "acted combatively,quot; before his arrest.

Major says he attacked her after she confronted him about his browser's history. He was charged with misdemeanor, criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation (asphyxiation) and second degree harassment, which is a violation. Lohan is scheduled to be prosecuted on February 11 at the Southampton Village Court of Justice.

Sergeant Herman Lamison, of the Southampton Village Police Department, issued a statement to the publication after Lohan's arrest:

"The domestic incident on Monday occurred at Lohan's house on Hampton Road, but he was arrested at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Main Street, about two miles from the house. A victim reported, woman. He was arrested without incident and jailed in jail within a couple of hours later, "he told them.