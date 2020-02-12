Lil Wayne beats Elvis Presley to have the second highest number of 40 hits on the card!

%MINIFYHTML3871adbe1b168b8a0d98bd671f55b43f11% %MINIFYHTML3871adbe1b168b8a0d98bd671f55b43f12%

Lil 'Wayne's "Funeral,quot; album is having a very good week. The New Orleans native has just beaten Elvis Presley on the Billboard charts with his latest release.

With 82 Billboard Top 40 Hot 100 Hits, he has officially taken the No. 2 spot, breaking Presley's record. The song for this to happen is "I Do It,quot; with Big Sean and Lil Baby.

This comes days after his 13th album was ranked number 1 on the Billboard 200 Chart and is his fifth album to do so.

According to Billboard, "Funeral is the fifth leader of Lil Wayne, and enters with 139,000 equivalent album units obtained in the US. UU. in the week ending February 6, according to Nielsen Music / MRC Data. "

This latest release follows Wayne's album "Tha Carter V,quot; which was released in 2018. This is also his 12th album among the top 10 on the charts. He first arrived at Billboard 200 a little over 20 years ago, on the list dated November 20, 1999, when The block is hot debuted and peaked at number 3, also according to Billboard.

As previously reported, it also has 20 more albums waiting to be released.

"It is always beautiful to look back at the finished product and what we left, what we finished with," said the 37-year-old rapper. He continued: “And also, the results of the finished product are also always rewarding. I have beautiful fans. But all my fans, they also know that once it goes out, they already know that I will move on. You know I have 20 more albums in my back pocket. ”

If there was ever a question before, I think he definitely states that he is a legend!

Roommates, what are some of Wayne's all-time favorites?