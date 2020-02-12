Letter bombs hit Dutch companies & # 39; in an extortion offer & # 39; | Netherlands 2017 News

%MINIFYHTMLc31a5f90198167e7ce76264be3a7dcfb11% %MINIFYHTMLc31a5f90198167e7ce76264be3a7dcfb12%

Two letter bombs exploded on Wednesday in two separate locations in the Netherlands, but no one was injured in the incidents, which police blamed on an extortionist who had demanded payment in bitcoin.

Both explosions were minor, one at an ABN Amro bank classification office in Amsterdam and the other 225 kilometers (140 miles) away in a mail room of the Japanese electronics group Ricoh, police said. No arrests have been made.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTMLc31a5f90198167e7ce76264be3a7dcfb13% %MINIFYHTMLc31a5f90198167e7ce76264be3a7dcfb14%

"The police believe that the most likely scenario is that the letter discovered on Wednesday was one of several bomb letters sent to locations across the country," they said in a statement, referring to the Amsterdam incident.

%MINIFYHTMLc31a5f90198167e7ce76264be3a7dcfb15% %MINIFYHTMLc31a5f90198167e7ce76264be3a7dcfb16%

An employee of the Amsterdam classification office heard a whistle when they were about to open a letter, city police said. "The employee threw the letter and there was a small explosion," they said on Twitter.

"The payment of bitcoins in the extortion letter is required," they added.

The Netherlands was renamed: just use & # 39; Holland & # 39 ;, says the government (2:16)

Bitcoin is a digital currency whose payments can be difficult to track.

ABN executive director Kees Van Dijkhuizen said he had spoken to the employee who had handled the letter at the classification center on the western outskirts of Amsterdam.

"The good news is that he is not hurt, the bad news is that these things happen and that our people have to deal with that," Dijkhuizen told reporters.

The second explosion, in the southern city of Kerkrade, on the border with Germany, was at Ricoh's offices.

"Fortunately there were no injuries, but those involved, of course, are very shocked," Ricoh said in a statement. The explosion caused some damage and the facility was closed by forensic analysis, police said.

A third suspicious bomb found at an ABN Amro branch in the southern city of Maastricht turned out not to contain explosives but a computer mouse, police said.

Dutch police have been investigating an avalanche of letter bombs since January 3, which they say appear to have been sent by the same person in December and January. The previous letters were intercepted before they could explode.

The above objectives have included a hotel, a service station, a garage, a real estate agent and a bill collection service.