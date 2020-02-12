Leopard does not get the lioness to stalk him just a few meters away while approaching a water hole

This is the moment when a leopard cannot see a lioness stalking him before escaping with luck while fleeing at the last moment.

The clip, captured in Etosha National Park in Namibia, shows the leopard wandering towards a water hole before stopping and examining the land.

You can see a lioness carefully climbing its prey, getting down near the ground as it merges with the earth.

The leopard looks around, but does not realize the huge big cat that is only a few meters away from him, which seems ready to jump.

But suddenly, the leopard sees the lioness and recoils before running at full speed across the plain, fleeing from the predator.

Valentin Lavis, 24, a safari guide from France, was leading an 18-day tour in Etosha National Park when he captured the rare sighting.

He described it as one of the "best sightings of his life,quot; and could barely contain his emotion as he tried to film.

He told Latest Sightings: “ We had some excellent sightings during a safari, but this afternoon was definitely one of the best of my life.

& # 39; A beautiful lioness was sitting outdoors not far from the water. Soon I saw another animal drinking in the waterhole, but it looked much smaller than the lioness … a leopard & # 39;

It took only a few seconds when the lioness began to stalk the young leopard who didn't even notice the presence of the lioness!

We all strained and waited, preparing for the dramatic but truly wild moment that had to follow, and we realized that we are the only few people on earth who will experience this as it happened & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Mr. Lavis said they followed the leopard's footprint and found him "completely terrified,quot; in a thorny bush before it finally fell.