Leicester chief Brendan Rodgers believes James Maddison is being treated unfairly | Soccer news

Watch Wolves vs Leicester on Friday night football starting at 7 p.m. in Sky Sports Premier League; The start is at 8 p.m.





James Maddison has scored nine goals and has provided three assists in 30 games this period

%MINIFYHTMLa945844562f711a2d0ada1280b7941c411% %MINIFYHTMLa945844562f711a2d0ada1280b7941c412%

Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, urged critics to fire James Maddison.

The midfielder was photographed partying in Dubai during the winter holidays before the Fox's return to action in Wolves on Friday, live Sky Sports Premier League.

Maddison had previously been criticized for going to a casino the night England lost a qualifier for the Euro 2020 against the Czech Republic last October after leaving the team due to illness.

But Rodgers insisted that the external perception of the 23-year-old and the reality are totally different.

He said: "People want to adjust a narrative around them, so I don't worry so much about that side. I know the reality of what it is and what it gives.

Maddison will take action for Leicester on Friday

"It's unfortunate. Supposedly we are in this great world where everyone & # 39; worries & # 39 ;, this wonderful environment where everyone wants to take care of you. It's rubbish because the first thing people do is try to sew you.

"It's contradictory, it's amazing. So there's something framed around it that, OK, will have to live, but that's another person's narrative."

2:59 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of the 2-2 draw between Leicester and Chelsea in the Premier League

"This is a 23-year-old boy who is single, he has been given a free week. We try to educate them in many ways, but this is something that doesn't worry me too much."

"I can only judge it for my time here, almost a year ago, it has been absolutely brilliant for me. And off the field, it has been an absolute joy."

"A lovely young man, really respectful. He really respects what he has here in Leicester."

Maddison made his debut in England last year

Maddison has scored nine goals for Leicester, who ranks third in the Premier League, this season he joined Norwich for £ 24 million in 2018.

He got into England's configuration and made his 7-0 victory over Montenegro last year.

Rodgers added: "He is a talent, what we try to educate outside the field is to focus every day on training, and how important training is. It's not just about talent, you have to work on your talent."

"There are two different mentalities, a social mentality and a professional mentality. The best ones, professionally, have the mentality to do it every day and take care of themselves and then produce.

"Availability, keep fit, take care of yourself for years, that's the difference."