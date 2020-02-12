Leeds United defender Ben White makes a blatant attempt to distract Brentford's goalkeeper | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML6cf9d4374426d0259435440a24ee599d11% %MINIFYHTML6cf9d4374426d0259435440a24ee599d12%









%MINIFYHTML6cf9d4374426d0259435440a24ee599d13% %MINIFYHTML6cf9d4374426d0259435440a24ee599d14%







0:25



Brentford goalkeeper David Raya did his best to shake off Ben White de Leeds' attention after the defender's shameless attempt to distract the Spaniard.

Brentford goalkeeper David Raya did his best to shake off Ben White de Leeds' attention after the defender's shameless attempt to distract the Spaniard.

Leeds United's target, Ben White, made a blatant attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in Tuesday's game at Griffin Park, and the defender seemed to try to unfasten Raya's gloves.

%MINIFYHTML6cf9d4374426d0259435440a24ee599d15% %MINIFYHTML6cf9d4374426d0259435440a24ee599d16%

The incident occurred in a mouth full of goals when Brentford prepared to defend a corner of Leeds during the 1-1 draw.

White had the task of approaching the bee keeper to prevent his vision of the incoming cross and took extreme measures to discourage the Spaniard.

White is seen making multiple attempts to grab Raya's hands and in a moment seems to try to unfasten the archer's left glove.

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds

It turned out to be a harmless move in the end, as Brentford easily cleared the corner and began his own counterattack.

There were problems for Raya in a separate corner when he arrived and missed a ball, which was deflected in the path of Leeds defender Liam Cooper to shoot home from six yards.

A mistake at the other end of Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla had offered Brentford's opening goal to Said Benrahma.

Leeds had a dominant performance overall, but could not turn that into a victory and is now three points behind the leader West Brom, who travels to Reading on Wednesday live. Sky Sports Football through the red button.