Lauren Graham stars in a series of Mighty Ducks for Disney +

Lauren Graham has joined the return of the Mighty Ducks, although not in the way one would expect.

%MINIFYHTML99d25a5b11f65856d854e331d793bb7c13% %MINIFYHTML99d25a5b11f65856d854e331d793bb7c14%

Disney + has just announced that Lauren Graham will star Powerful ducks, arriving at the streaming service later this year, but as first reported in November, this is not the hockey team we all know and love about the 90's movies. This time the Mighty Ducks are, in fact powerful

%MINIFYHTML99d25a5b11f65856d854e331d793bb7c15% %MINIFYHTML99d25a5b11f65856d854e331d793bb7c16%

"Currently, Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have gone from being helpless to an ultra-competitive and powerful youth hockey team. After Evan, 12 years old (Noon brady) is cut without ceremonies of the Ducks, he and his mother Alex (Graham) set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge ruthless culture and win at all costs of competitive youth sports. "

The Ducks are the bad guys now, and Lorelai Gilmore leads the accusation against them.