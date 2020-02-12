Lauren Graham stars in a series of Mighty Ducks for Disney +

AndrewEccles; fake images
Lauren Graham has joined the return of the Mighty Ducks, although not in the way one would expect.
Disney + has just announced that Lauren Graham will star Powerful ducks, arriving at the streaming service later this year, but as first reported in November, this is not the hockey team we all know and love about the 90's movies. This time the Mighty Ducks are, in fact powerful
"Currently, Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have gone from being helpless to an ultra-competitive and powerful youth hockey team. After Evan, 12 years old (Noon brady) is cut without ceremonies of the Ducks, he and his mother Alex (Graham) set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge ruthless culture and win at all costs of competitive youth sports. "
The Ducks are the bad guys now, and Lorelai Gilmore leads the accusation against them.
The original trilogy began in 1992 and was starred by Emilio Estévez, Joshua Jackson and later Kenan Thompson. The third and final film, D3: The Mighty Ducks, came out in 1996 and focused on coach Bombay (Estevez) training his protégé Charlie (Jackson), and what we are saying is that it seems that it would be very easy to get it. a cameo by Joshua Jackson and Kenan Thompson and Emilio Estevez.
Graham also stars in the new NBC music show Zoey's extraordinary playlist with Jane Levy, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell, Mary Steenburgen, Y Peter Gallagher She previously starred Paternity Y Gilmore girls.
Brady Noon, who plays Graham's son in the series, starred in the film. good boys in 2019 and played Tommy Darmody, along with his twin brother Conner, in Empire boardwalk.
Zoey's extraordinary playlist opens on Sunday February 16 on NBC and Powerful ducks goes into production later this month in Vancouver.