Lana Condor's dog poops heart-shaped, and has photographic evidence

To all the dogs he has loved before …
Wool Condor just celebrated a special anniversary with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. And no, it's not yours, but the first anniversary of the day they received their puppy, Emmy.
During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show, the To all the boys I've loved before Star shared the special gift her dog gave her and Anthony on the anniversary of the trio: a heart-shaped poop.
First mentioning Valentine's plans for her and her boyfriend, the 22-year-old actress called her man "the love of my life,quot; and said, "I don't know what we're going to do. We'll probably just stay at home and eat like always, but that's the best. "
Then, an image of their doggo appeared on the screen behind them. Reacting to the damn cute puppy, Kelly ClarksonHe said: "I love your man, but I love her more."
It was then that the story of the poop appeared.
As Condor shared: "We have just celebrated it for one year: 1 year and one year being with us, because we have it in about 5 weeks."
"She knows it's her first year," the star continued, "because we woke up, and I'm a little sick, so Anthony went and took her for a walk in the morning, and she made heart-shaped poop."
Don't you believe him Well, like him To all the boys: P.S. I still love you Star said: "Now, I would like to say that I have a picture of that poop."
As Clarkson joked: "That's awesome. I feel challenged."
While Condor continued to warn the audience: "I want you to know, if you feel that & # 39; Mmmm, don't vibrate it & # 39 ;, please look the other way. But we have a picture."
While some of the audience members might have been disgusted by the idea of looking poop, the American idol Alum was not afraid! As she stated: "I want to look at the poop of the heart."
And voila, up there on the screen was said poop of heart. And it really had the shape of a perfect heart!
As Clarkson said in disbelief, "That's really very impressive!" Condor joked: "Happy Valentine's Day, boys."
Honestly, give Emmy an Emmy for this.
