Lana Condor's dog poops heart-shaped, and has photographic evidence

To all the dogs he has loved before …

Wool Condor just celebrated a special anniversary with her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre. And no, it's not yours, but the first anniversary of the day they received their puppy, Emmy.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson show, the To all the boys I've loved before Star shared the special gift her dog gave her and Anthony on the anniversary of the trio: a heart-shaped poop.

First mentioning Valentine's plans for her and her boyfriend, the 22-year-old actress called her man "the love of my life,quot; and said, "I don't know what we're going to do. We'll probably just stay at home and eat like always, but that's the best. "

Then, an image of their doggo appeared on the screen behind them. Reacting to the damn cute puppy, Kelly ClarksonHe said: "I love your man, but I love her more."

It was then that the story of the poop appeared.