Kylie Jenner is hilariously quiet for her daughter Stormi

Sounds like Frozen 2 it was a great success with Stormi Webster.

In addition to snowboarding and performing "Rise and Shine," the stunning 2-year-old girl now casually quiets her famous mother, Kylie Jenner. In clips shared on social networks, the tycoon of Kylie Cosmetics explained how the hilarious moment happened.

"So, we are seeing Frozen 2 for the first time and she is really interested because I turned to tell her that I love her. I said: & # 39; Stormi, I love you. Do you love me? & # 39; and she said: & # 39; Shhh, mommy & # 39; "Jenner recalled." I was in shock. She has never done that before. "

As the famous mom pointed out: "Obviously she really loves this movie."

The young woman, who recently celebrated her second birthday, is so fond of the Disney franchise that her elaborate birthday party at the Stormi World theme park even had her own Frozen World. There, the guests could make their own snow globe and meet Olaf.