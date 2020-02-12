Kyle Edmund and Cameron continue a winning week for British players in New York | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML76d81de0e77c0cd7b04db06c35d5d02311% %MINIFYHTML76d81de0e77c0cd7b04db06c35d5d02312%





Kyle Edmund began his search for the New York Open title with the victory over Yasutaka Uchiyama

%MINIFYHTML76d81de0e77c0cd7b04db06c35d5d02313% %MINIFYHTML76d81de0e77c0cd7b04db06c35d5d02314%

Kyle Edmund and Cameron Norrie started their New York Open with wins on Tuesday to advance to the last 16.

%MINIFYHTML76d81de0e77c0cd7b04db06c35d5d02315% %MINIFYHTML76d81de0e77c0cd7b04db06c35d5d02316%

British No. 3 Edmund was too strong for Japanese Yasutaka Uchiyama, while Norrie claimed the final victory of the day to beat American joker Brian Chi to move on.

Both players are planted for the tournament, and in opposite halves of the draw they cannot face until the final, in case they succeed, but after indifferent beginnings of the season, both will be relieved to be ready to win.

Edmund left behind a miserable 2019 with a couple of victories in New Zealand earlier this year, but after a first-round outing at the Australian Open he headed to New York in search of a return to the winning forms.

The world No. 62, Kyle Edmund, had to save a couple of break points before eventually claiming the first set and when he got an early break in the second set he seemed ready to move on.

But Uchiyama, ranked among the 100 best in the world, defended himself and had the opportunity of another break that would have seen him serve for the set.

But the eighth seed Edmund stood firm and closed a 7-5, 6-4 victory to advance to the last 16 where he will face the German Domini Koepfer.

Cameron Norrie also reached the last 16 in the USA. UU.

In the upper half Norrie, seeded seventh, he was also a winner in straight sets, reaching 7-5 and 6-3 relatively directly against Shi to organize a meeting with Jason Jung of Taiwan, who surprised the two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson.

In a busy week for British tennis number one, Dan Evans and Jo Konta are in action on Wednesday.

Evans, newcomer to a first-round victory over Philipp Kohlschreiber, faces world number 17 Karan Khachanov in Rotterdam, while Konta faces Oceane Dodin in St. Petersburg.

Konta opted against the duty of the Fed Cup last week when Britain was defeated by Slovakia in its search for a place in the new appearance finals.

He returned to the court on Tuesday when he partnered with Caroline Garcia to win in the first round of doubles and will now look for a first singles success in 2020 after losing in the first round at the Australian Open and raising curtains in Brisbane.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.