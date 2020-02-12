KUWK: Kylie Jenner is denounced by her daughter Stormi for not being silent while watching Frozen 2 – "I was in shock!"

Stormi Webster is already proving to be quite brazen! While she and her mother, Kylie Jenner, were watching the second installment of Frozen, the two-year-old girl rejected the makeup mogul for being too loud, telling her to shut up!

So is! Kylie turned to social media to share a super cute and fun video during which Stormi tells her to "shhhh,quot; while watching Frozen 2 together.

%MINIFYHTMLef6f0d3696080959ef6626a4222c1fa611% %MINIFYHTMLef6f0d3696080959ef6626a4222c1fa612%

Given the fact that I was so interested, it seems that the big fan of the Trolls could have found a new favorite movie!

Judging by the clip, the girl could not look away from the screen when her young mother showed her the continuation of the animated film.

In addition, Jenner revealed in the caption that & # 39; We are watching Frozen 2 for the first time and she is really interested because I turned to tell her that I love her, I said: & # 39; Stormi I love you, do you love me? & # 39; – and she said, & # 39; Shhhh mommy! & # 39; I was in shock. She has never done that before. Obviously she really loves this movie. "

Despite the hurtful attitude her daughter experienced for the first time, it is safe to say that the experience of seeing was excellent for both Kylie and her little girl.

After all, the mother and daughter were snuggled comfortably in bed and watching the movie in the dark, all of which seems so cozy and relaxing!

Indeed, while Frozen 2 played on the TV screen, Stormi was all eyes and ears!

It is safe to say that he could have a new favorite, but before this, Keeping Up with the Kardashians fans knew very well that the boy loved the Trolls very much!

Ad

In fact, for Christmas, he even met the main character, Poppy, but it seems he could now be more fan of Frozen 2. Time to meet Elsa and Anna!



Post views:

0 0