KUWK: Kendall Jenner says her niece North West has what it takes to become a fashion icon like her!

Kendall Jenner is easily one of the most important names in the modeling industry and it turns out that she knows her niece, North West will follow in her footsteps and be as successful as a supermodel when she grows up.

The six-year-old girl has already caught everyone's attention with her unique styles and Kendall believes that she will turn her great sense of fashion into a career later.

Kendall was asked who was most fashionable in his family in his opinion during a new interview and, as you might have guessed, he chose North, the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

At that time, I was chatting with the host of Pop of the Morning, Victor Cruz, of E! While attending New York Fashion Week.

‘I have to say North just because you dress right now and like to create outfits, as if you were going to put together things you wouldn't even think about. She is very good at it, "Kendall said.

It makes perfect sense that he chose North! After all, he has shown many times that he knows how to wear his clothes in style!

In addition, the other nieces and nephews are still too young to know if they will be fashion icons or not.

Either way, as they grow up, everyone will have Kendall to get inspired when it comes to their personal styles and closets.

Who knows? With a supermodel as successful as her aunt, it is possible that they all make some models, at least on the side, if not as their main performance.

Kendall also talked about being able to stay grounded, letting the interviewer know that: "I am trying to be the best version of myself." I don't think you should try to be someone else. I think that is always what I am trying to remember, especially today of social networks when you are looking at everyone else and believing that the lives of others are so perfect. I think it's like saying, you know what, I'm a fool. "



