Kourtney Kardashian gives Khloe a jab for & # 39; getting rid of her & # 39; at the party after the Oscars

One day after the star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; complained about his ruined night, his older sister publicly shares his version of the story on social networks.

Kourtney Kardashian has hit his sister Khloe Kardashian for "getting rid of her" in the middle of her Oscar night.

The "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star shared an Instagram post claiming that her younger sister had abandoned her during her night at a party after the Oscars over the weekend (February 8-09). In the images obtained by Dailymail.com, the trio was photographed coming to Beyonce Knowles Y Jay ZExclusive gold party.

"Night date, even though she left me halfway," he wrote, along with the sisters' photos together.

The post came a day after Khloe said on Twitter that Kourtney had "ruined" his night at the party, although he didn't reveal more details.

While tagging his sister Kylie Jenner, who was also present, Khloe tweeted: "Why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh."

The good American fashion designer added in another tweet, "Oh, @kourtneykardash !!!!!!"

Despite the apparent consequences, the sisters were active on social media during the night and shared several photos together in their Instagram stories.

In a clip, Khloe called Kourtney a "beautiful girl" while traveling together in a limousine, while captioning another post, "Night date with my sister working wife @kourtneykardashian."

The brothers fought remarkably last year, when Kourtney revealed that he wanted to get away from the family's reality show to focus more time and attention on his three children.