Kourtney Kardashian calls Khloe for leaving her on Oscar night

Good luck with this Kardashian Oscars drama.
Two days after the biggest night in Hollywood, Kourtney Kardashian took Instagram to share a series of photos of her and Khloe Kardashian"And cast some shade." "Night date,quot;, the reality star subtitled the duo's photos in her Oscar glamor. "Even though she abandoned me halfway."
While the comment certainly raised his eyebrows, and perhaps left speechless, it seems that the sisters have fun making fun of the fans. "I still don't feel you," Khloe intervened. To which Kourtney responded with. "@khloekardashian, why are you so obsessed with me?"
The exchange in social networks occurs after Khloe called the mother of three children to ruin her evening. "Ugh, why did @KylieJenner and I allow @kourtneykardash to ruin our night last night? Ugh," Khloe tweeted Monday. "Oh @kourtneykardash !!!!!!"
Not that the supposed drama prevented them from celebrating.
After the awards ceremony, the duo, along with Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kanye west Y Travis scott—On the way to the Beyoncé Y Jay ZThe party full of stars.
"Everyone greeted Beyonce and seemed very excited to see her and be together," a source told E! News. "Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney had drinks in their hands and danced to the beat of the music. Everyone seemed to be having fun."
"Travis Scott met Kylie inside the party and they were together all night," the source continued. "It seemed that Travis was on good terms with the family, since Kourtney and Khloe were talking to him for several moments. He had drinks with Kourtney and Kylie and took pictures of each other."
A little more than 3 a.m., according to insider information, Kourtney, Khloe and former friends left together, proving that maybe the night was a success after all.
