Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant rested at Cali's private funeral

According to reports, legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna Bryant, were buried in a private ceremony in California.

On Friday of last week, Vanessa Bryant published about an upcoming memorial service that will take place on February 24 and will be open to the public. The ceremony will be held at the Staples Center, the home of the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Vanessa and the family wanted a private service to mourn their loss," a source told ET. "The ceremony was extremely difficult for everyone, since it is still difficult for them to understand that they lost two beautiful souls."

