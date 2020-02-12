Kiyomi, Bow Wow's hiphop girlfriend, is now a video star & # 39; adult & # 39 ;!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
9
Logo

WEtv's last season of Growing Up Hip Hop focused on Shad "Bow Wow,quot; Moss' relationship with his girlfriend Kiyomi Leslie.

Here is the graphic video of Kiyomi – supposedly from his Onlyfans page

The two finally separated, and Kiyomi was not invited again to film on the current season's shows.

Well, MTO News investigated a bit, and it turns out that Kiyomi is still facing the camera. But this time, it is much more scandalous.

It seems that Kiyomi created a page on the Onlyfans.com adult website. Onlyfans is a website where women publish explicit videos, which are only available to paid subscribers.

MTO News has confirmed that the @kiyomileslie page first appeared on Onlyfans a few months ago. And the explicit video, which seems to show Kiyomi, quickly populated the site.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here