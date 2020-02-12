Kim Kardashian's son is a total mood in a new family photo

Brighten that face!

%MINIFYHTML156eb1171637272a7b5f2dc0cfc31d6f11% %MINIFYHTML156eb1171637272a7b5f2dc0cfc31d6f12%

On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian He gave his 159 million followers another internal look Stormi WebsterThe second birthday party, which took place on February 2, with some adorable new photos.

Posing in front of the inflatable arch of Stormi World with Kanye west and his sons northwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West, 2 and West psalmAt 8 months, the family of six seemed excited to celebrate Stormi's big day, well, most did. Amid the smiles of his famous parents and siblings, Saint's serious cup stands out in West's sweet family photo.

As the day progressed, things changed for Sainty. Once inside the aunt carnival themed party Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott Elaborately planned, the little tike enjoyed the various games, attractions and goodies. An avid Trolls fanatic like his cousin Stormi, Saint was glad to meet one of the characters in the animated film. Standing next to one of his friends while eating a blue lollipop, the 4-year-old boy showed the camera a big smile, which also appeared in Kim's post.