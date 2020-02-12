Kim Kardashian's son is a total mood in a new family photo

Brighten that face!
On Wednesday, Kim Kardashian He gave his 159 million followers another internal look Stormi WebsterThe second birthday party, which took place on February 2, with some adorable new photos.
Posing in front of the inflatable arch of Stormi World with Kanye west and his sons northwest6 Holy west4 Chicago West, 2 and West psalmAt 8 months, the family of six seemed excited to celebrate Stormi's big day, well, most did. Amid the smiles of his famous parents and siblings, Saint's serious cup stands out in West's sweet family photo.
As the day progressed, things changed for Sainty. Once inside the aunt carnival themed party Kylie Jenner Y Travis scott Elaborately planned, the little tike enjoyed the various games, attractions and goodies. An avid Trolls fanatic like his cousin Stormi, Saint was glad to meet one of the characters in the animated film. Standing next to one of his friends while eating a blue lollipop, the 4-year-old boy showed the camera a big smile, which also appeared in Kim's post.
Like his older brother, Chicago also had fun at Stormi World. In the photos Kim shared of the epic celebration, you can see your baby while enjoying candy and ice cream while joining the birthday fun. Even Kanye couldn't contain his emotion. While he and Kim were heading to the party, the cameras caught the rapper "Follow God,quot; smiling as he soaked in the decorations of Stormi World.
But nobody had as much fun as the birthday girl. Dressed in matching costumes with mom Kylie, Stormi was more than satisfied with her birthday party. In addition to meeting your favorite characters from Frozen 2 Y Trolls, the girl of the hour had a good time with her family, including grandmother Kris Jenner and her aunts Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Y Kendall Jenner.
Cousins of Stormi Kardashian dream Y True thompson They were also present to celebrate their great day, as well as their famous friends Moon, 3, who attended Stormi World with her parents John legend Y Chrissy TeigenY Cardi B Y Make up forthe girl Kulture19 months.
Reflecting on the successful party, Kylie visited Instagram and wrote: "It is a blessing to be able to create these magical experiences for my baby. StormiWorld! Thank God!"
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.