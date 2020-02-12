Kim Kardashian shares family photos with Kanye West and the children of Stormi Webster's birthday party – See adorable photos

%MINIFYHTMLcedbe80e3c16aafd8c892eaa1e0a9b4711% %MINIFYHTMLcedbe80e3c16aafd8c892eaa1e0a9b4712%

Kim Kardashian is trying her nearly 160 million Instagram followers to see how her family celebrated Stormi Webster's second birthday. The celebration closely followed the second birthday of Chicago West of Kim and Kanye's daughter, but the couple opted for a discreet celebration with a soft pink Minnie Mouse theme. Compare the Chicago West birthday party with the one Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner organized for Stormi Webster, who also turned two and will see a world of difference. Stormi Webster's birthday party was similar to an amusement park with large Stormi dolls, carnival-themed games and meals, and images of Stormi's adorable face everywhere.

The family posed for a group photo outside the entrance of the place that was another swollen head with Stormi's face. The door was his mouth. Kim and Kanye stood back while Kim held Psalm West, nine months old, on her hip. North West posed in front of his father and rested his hand on the shoulder of Chicago West. Saint West, four years old, stood in front of his mother and next to his little sister. No one smiled in the photo.

Later, Saint was seen smiling with a lollipop in his hand while Chicago was busy getting dirty with an ice cream cone. You can see the photos that Kim Kardashian shared in the slide show below.

Fans are going crazy for the children of Kardashian / Jenner and there is no doubt that the children of Kim and Kanye are already stars in their own right. Saint and Chicago are receiving high praise for their curly hairstyles, and North West is beginning to be recognized as a bit of a fashionista.

In fact, in the photo Kim Kardashian shared, North West wore a pair of Old West Toddler / Little Kid J Toe cowboy boots in black. Demand for shoes has increased and fans are flocking to Zappos, where they can pick up a pair of shoes for approximately $ 50.

Although Kanye has told Kim that he can't let children, particularly North, wear makeup, he's still setting fashion trends, even at age six.

You can watch a video that contains scenes from Stormi Webster's "Stormi World 2.0,quot; party on the following video player.

What do you think of Kim Kardashian's family photo?

Are you surprised at how fast children grow up in Kardashian-West?



