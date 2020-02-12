Kim Kardashian rules out having more children to avoid being & # 39; old mom & # 39;

%MINIFYHTML9def7bec4ddb729aa9bfa50be04faf5411% %MINIFYHTML9def7bec4ddb729aa9bfa50be04faf5412%

Months after turning 40, the star of & # 39; Keeping Up With the Kardashians & # 39; opens in an interview on the podcast & # 39; All & # 39; s Fair & # 39; by Laura Wasser about her future family plans.

Kim Kardashian She has ruled out having more children, insisting she doesn't want to be an "old mother."

The reality star and husband of 39 Kanye west they are already parents of North's six-year-old daughter, and her four-year-old son, Saint, who Kim took away, and Chicago, two, and Psalm, nine months old, who were conceived through a substitute afterwards of complications during the first pregnancies of the designer.

In an interview on Laura Wasser's "All & # 39; s Fair" podcast, the aspiring lawyer asked Kim about her future family plans, to which she replied: "I just can't do more because I really want … I want to go to (law) and I want to do all this. I mean, I could do two more, but I don't think I should. I would have to go through IVF and I'm going to turn 40. I don't want to be an old mother. I think four it's good ".

Kim, who turns 40 this October, is one of six children and added that seeing how dependent she is on her mother Kris Jenner It makes her cautious about having more children as she grows up.

"I want to pay attention, I think everyone needs attention. And just seeing how my mother is 64 years old and we still don't bother her. I'm (almost) 40 years old and I call her every day, all day." said.