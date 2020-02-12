Kilmarnock 2 – 1 Rangers

The hopes of the Rangers title were hung by a thread after a 2-1 loss to Kilmarnock.

Ayrshire was famous for being the place where the wheels got rid of Steven Gerrard's team during the race for last season's championship and Gers kept another dose of Rugby Park regret on a very damaging night.

Goals by Stephen O & # 39; Donnell and Eamonn Brophy saw the Rangers drop 10 points behind the Celtic leaders, who broke into a 5-0 victory at Hearts.

The Ibrox team still has one game in hand and two Old Firm crashes to play, but Neil Lennon & # 39; s Hoops will believe they have a hand in the ninth consecutive title.

Scott Arfield had fired Gers ahead, but the hosts played with the nerves of the visitors to claim a victory that keeps them just one point out of the top six.

Image:

Eamonn Brophy escapes Connor Goldson to shoot his shot in the lower corner



How Kilmarnock surprised the Rangers …

Kilmarnock chiefs stuck to the decision made last season to limit loyal travelers to one position instead of the two they traditionally received. The result was a dim atmosphere, reflected in the countryside by a monotonous quarter-hour opening.

Gary Dicker lifted the spiky hairs of the visiting team while collecting a reserve after breaking Ianis Hagi's ankles, but that did not deter the Romanian, who created the first real opening of Gers in 23 minutes while playing a ball for the first time in front of Andy Halliday & # 39; s Go on to put on Joe Aribo. But Dario Del Fabro quickly recovered to force the Nigeria player to shoot wide.

Killie had his great opportunity four minutes later, when former Ibrox endman Chris Burke took his former team by surprise by pulling a corner towards the edge of the area for Alan Power, but the Irish strike went off.

Image:

Scott Arfield greets his Rangers starter at Rugby Park



However, the volume finally rose in 32 minutes, as Arfield repeated his weekend rocket against Hamilton to open the scoring.

An intelligent move by Aribo made Gers move forward. Stuart Findlay crossed to deny a blow to Alfredo Morelos, but Killie disconnected from the corner, allowing Halliday to spray Arfield's ball in acres of space 25 yards away.

Canada's international strike had some movement, but Jan Koprivec, a substitute for number one Killie Laurentiu Branescu, should have done more than watch her navigate to the corner.

Arfield almost walked away with a second when he caught a clearance from Niko Hamalainen with a clean volley with his left foot that whistled across the right post of Koprivec.

Killie's response intensified after the interval. Brophy's deflected attack approached before his side bombed the Gers box corner after corner.

Then came a demonstration of both sides of Morelos. First he ended up with his name in the book of the referee John Beaton, as it was reserved by the referee when he threw himself at Hamalainen's feet inside the box.

Image:

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard watches desperately as his side collapses to beat



Moments later, he almost doubled the Rangers' advantage with a bold balloon over the Koprivec that rushed from the outside and landed on the top of the crossbar.

But since the Rangers failed to develop their leadership, they continued to be vulnerable, so it turned out that Killie leveled off. Halliday was absorbed by the right while chasing Burke and was unable to return to his position in time when Hamalainen fired the ball from the left, with O & # 39; Donnell free to sweep home.

Morelos's frustration levels brought him close to the edge again. He escaped with another ridiculous dive, but cast a look of disbelief when Beaton as he had a hard goal cut to push Del Fabro.

It was Gerrard who was stunned two minutes early, as his team could not deal with a long straight ball towards Brophy, who made a low angle away from Allan McGregor to kill all the dreams of the Rangers' title.

Image:

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer jumps for joy after the late winner of his team



What the managers said …

Kilmarnock Chief Alex Dyer: "I am delighted. It was a great night for the football club. It was an excellent Eamonn ending at the end and a great result for us. I thought we would have opportunities as the game progressed."

"We contained them to some extent, but we showed them too much respect in the first half. After the break it was much more similar to us and we were confident of causing them problems. I felt a bit of vulnerability in them when asking questions of them."

















1:11



Steven Gerrard says a disappointing second half cost the Rangers their 2-1 loss at Kilmarnock on Wednesday



Ranger Chief Steven Gerrard: "In the second half, we never handle heat or pressure. We never play as a team that was trying to fight to stay in a title race, a team that was trying to get out of here with three points."

"The reality is that the opposition (Celtic) is in the driver's seat. That is due to two things: its form and that we are not good enough since the winter holidays. But I am responsible for that. Build this group. Coach. they are my tactics and decisions, so I am not going to sit here and try to force any guilt in a direction other than me.

"It's disappointing, it's frustrating right now. We keep going, keep fighting and see where we are. But in the evidence of the second half of tonight, it's very worrying for me right now."

Whats Next?

The Rangers face Livingston in Ibrox on Saturday at 3pm, while Kilmarnock receives Hibernian on Sunday at 4.30pm.