Kiko Casilla: Leeds goalkeeper needs to rest after Brentford's mistake, says Jermaine Beckford | Soccer news

Former Leeds striker Jermaine Beckford believes goalkeeper Kiko Casilla should be eliminated by some games after recent mistakes

Marcelo Bielsa should drop goalkeeper Kiko Casilla to regain his confidence after recent mistakes, according to former forward Jermaine Beckford.

Casilla was to blame for Brentford's opening goal in the 1-1 draw at Griffin Park on Tuesday after failing to control a simple return pass.

The Spaniard has not been able to keep a clean sheet since December 13, conceding 20 league goals at that time.

2:04 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Brentford and Leeds

When asked if Casilla should be abandoned, Beckford said Sky sports news: "Yes, I think so. Players should play fit and that is something I strongly believe in."

"That mistake could have happened to anyone, but if you look at the last six or seven games, he is very out of shape."

"Maybe a little complacency has been introduced because he got used to playing week after week, regardless of whether he is trying his best."

Casilla made a permanent transfer to Leeds in January last year, joining a four-and-a-half year contract with the Spanish giants Real Madrid.

0:20 Ben White of Leeds United made a blatant attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in Tuesday's draw at Griffin Park Ben White of Leeds United made a blatant attempt to distract Brentford goalkeeper David Raya in Tuesday's draw at Griffin Park

The 32-year-old had made 17 appearances for Real in the previous season and has a Champions League winner medal.

"There is no doubt that he is a very talented goalkeeper," Beckford added.

"I think I might need a break to let the pressure drop on someone else's shoulders during a couple of games."

"His confidence has skyrocketed and the manager knows it, but it's hard to drop those who earn the most."

"(He can) regain his confidence and recover hunger as well and then put him back on the team."

& # 39; Augustin will be a success & # 39;

Beckford believes that Jean-Kevin Augustin should have a chance at the helm alongside Patrick Bamford

Beckford, who scored 84 times in 147 appearances for Leeds, has backed the club's new striker, Jean-Kevin Augustin, being a success on Elland Road.

The signing of the loan has been limited to two substitute appearances so far, and Bielsa admitted earlier this week that he has experienced "difficulties,quot; with the 22-year-old.

"I'm glad Leeds signed and was a forward," said Beckford. "I am quite surprised that it was not someone fit and experienced in the Championship."

0:52 Former Leeds striker Brian Deane says that Leeds players must learn to deal with the pressure to achieve promotion after their recent fall in form. Former Leeds striker Brian Deane says that Leeds players must learn to deal with the pressure to achieve promotion after their recent fall in form.

"Augustin is going to be a success. He is very direct and powerful, but he does not respect Bielsa's standards in terms of fitness levels or body shape."

"Every move he makes is straight to the center of the field and that's completely different from Patrick Bamford."

"(They) desperately need it. I'd love to see both of you (Augustin and Bamford) playing together."

1:30 Mauricio Pochettino was present at Griffin Park to watch the Championship match between Brentford and Leeds Mauricio Pochettino was present at Griffin Park to watch the Championship match between Brentford and Leeds

Tuesday's draw means that Leeds has won two of its last 11 league games and is three points behind the leader West Brom, who travels to Reading on Wednesday. live in Sky Sports Football with the red button.

Leeds has scored only five times in their previous eight games in all competitions and Beckford believes Patrick Bamford needs more support.

"It's about being ruthless in front of the goal," Beckford said. "The most important thing for Leeds right now is to let Patrick Bamford continue to do what he is doing, but you have to achieve goals around him."

"In the last third, I think they need to express themselves a little more. Don't be afraid to shoot and fail."

"There is a lot of pressure to be number nine in Leeds because the levels of expectations are huge."

"You have to release that pressure before stepping on the field, otherwise it will consume you."