KFC and Crocs team up for new fried chicken clogs

Whew chile, where do we start? We are barely in the middle of Black History Month and another questionable decision has reached the forefront. The popular fast-food chicken chain KFC has officially partnered with the comfortable Crocs shoe maker for a pair of limited-edition fried chicken Crocs. Yes, you read it well … and yes, they are real.

Fashion definitely has to do with expression and what looks good for one person may not look good for another. @Cosmopolitan reports, the first fashion collaboration between KFC and Crocs was announced earlier this week and features a pair of limited edition unisex clogs that will be available for purchase this spring and retail for $ 59.99.

However, this not all. The red and white soles of the clogs are supposed to resemble the KFC fried chicken cube. You can also decorate your clogs with “jibbitz” with chicken aroma, which are decorative accessories that you can insert in the front of the shoe for a small additional drip.

The clogs are available in the traditional version of Crocs and in a bold new platform style, for those of you who really want to fool your friends.

Terence Reilly, senior vice president of Crocs, said the following about the new collaboration:

"As Crocs continues to create new and unexpected brand collaborations, we are delighted with this,quot; wish list "partnership with Kentucky Fried Chicken that will give fans an incredibly fun and modern version of our classic clog."

So all of you, fashionistas, save your coins and stay tuned to know the official launch date.

Roommates, what do you think about this?