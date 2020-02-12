Keyshia Cole's baby, Tobias Khale Hale, reaches a great milestone and looks exactly like her in heartbreaking photos

Keyshia Cole's recent activity on Instagram set fire to popular social networks, as the 38-year-old woman shared a lovely photograph of her holding her young son, Tobias Khale Hale.

The proud mother, who received Tobias with her current boyfriend, Niko Hale, in August; He captioned his publication with the explanation that his little bundle of joy had just turned six months and that the baby was already able to call her "MaMaaaaa,quot;.

She wrote: "Happy 6Months @tobiaskhale #AKA #TWIN time goes by so fast 😩 MaMaaaaa is already saying 😩😂 DOES ALL BELIEVE ME or NAWWW? 🤔."

The singer looked radiant in the photo while posing for the camera with full makeup. For the occasion, the diva wore a bright red lipstick combined with an eye shadow with natural shades.

The photograph was instantly appreciated by the numerous followers of the artist "Enough of No Love,quot; on Instagram, and many rushed to write congratulations on their cute little son.

Many fans also declared that Tobias had a striking resemblance to his mother, and they almost looked like twins. Others praised how quickly the child was learning new things and that he was well developed for his age.

One person said this: "That haircut looks beautiful to you😍😍😍😍❤️❤️ He is your blessed twin god ❤️❤️🥰🥰"

This fan revealed: “Is Mom already saying? 💙😩 That's what you said. I THINK. He is so handsome that he looks like you.

A social media user shared: “That was fast! 6 months??!! Time flies. I love your hair! The baby is getting very big, very fast. He's so cute! Happy six months handsome lil man💙💙💙.

Keyshia and her partner shared photos of their newborn for the first time in November in an endearing post, which was captioned with the message that Tobias was the sweetest baby that was a true blessing, and his smile could brighten even the worst of R,amp;B. The days of the star.

The boy is the singer's second son, as he shares a 9-year-old boy named Daniel Gibson Jr. with his former partner, Daniel Gibson.

The two married in 2011, but separated after three years of marriage, with divorce proceedings still ongoing.

Some supporters say that Keyshia seems more optimistic these days.



