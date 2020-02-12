Kevin Fiala has goal, 2 assists as Wild Beat Golden Knights 4-0 – Up News Info

S T. PABLO, Minnesota (AP) – Kevin Fiala's potential has not been fulfilled to a large extent, a fast skating, skillfully advanced with not enough goals to match his abilities.

However, he is only 23 years old, and a recent landing on the front line of Minnesota has helped make the best of himself.

Fiala maintained his recent Minnesota increase with one goal and two assists, and the Wild matched his peak of the season with three points to play on the road to a 4-0 victory over the Las Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday.

“I hope it can be like this every night. I mean, if you can, then great, you've reached the age of majority, "said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau." It's just that right now, he's in a good place and I don't want to bother him. "

Fiala, who arrived in Minnesota around the exchange deadline last season in an agreement with Nashville for Mikael Granlund, has five goals and five assists in the last five games.

"This year we are such a big family, more united, we like it better," said Fiala. "Surely it is more fun this season to come to the track."

Joel Eriksson Ek, Jared Spurgeon and Zach Parise scored with the men's advantage, giving the Wild 15 power goals in the NHL 33 times in their last 11 games. Parise has six during that period, also the most in the league. Most of those contests have been at home, where Minnesota has the third best power game conversion rate in the NHL (27 to 93) with 29%.

Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for his third laundering of the season, which made him 12-5-3 in his last 20 decisions while still pushing to become the team's best goalkeeper. The Golden Knights had 12 goals in their previous two games.

"They were more hungry than we were around our network," said coach Peter DeBoer.

Marc-Andre Fleury, who made his tenth start on the Las Vegas network in the last 11 games, was eliminated after stopping 16 shots in two periods. Malcolm Subban relieved him.

The Wild began its first power game only 3:37 in the game. Eric Staal's shot deviated from the right post and rolled along the goal line behind Fleury before Brayden McNabb knocked him down. The crowd roared as if the disc had crossed, but no repeat check began.

With some players believing they had scored, Reilly Smith began a Golden Knights getaway that Stalock denied with a lifeguard. Undeterred, the Wild took the lead with seven seconds remaining in the man's lead when Eriksson Ek scored his first power goal in the game.

"I think everyone in the building could see that we weren't ready to play tonight," Smith said. "We have to change that and change that fast."

Spurgeon scored about seven minutes later, launching for a rebound from a Fiala shot. The Golden Knights have given up 62 goals in the first period this season in 58 games.

Fiala, who tied Mats Zuccarello and the newly changed Jason Zucker for third place in the team with 14 goals this season, matched his best mark with three points while playing with Staal and Parise.

Zucker was delivered to Pittsburgh on Monday by left wing Alex Galchenyuk, a prospect and a draft pick, but the Wild did not flinch and won for the seventh time in 10 games. The Golden Knights entered the night with control of third place in the Pacific Division, but now they are only four points ahead of Wild, who have played two games less than them in the busy wild card race of the Western Conference.

Despite dealing with the productive Zucker, general manager Bill Guerin said he still expects Wild to compete until the end for the playoffs.

"Not only a favorite boy in costumes, but a community and a city and a favorite state were sent from here," Stalock said. "That guy sends a small wave through the locker room. I think we know we have almost a deadline. We have to show we want it."

NOTES: The center of the Golden Knights, William Karlsson, returned without rust from an absence of eight games due to an upper body injury. He played 22 turns, with three shots and two hits.

"That is a testimony to him, but I think it is a challenge for our group that a guy who has been away for so long shouldn't be our best player," said DeBoer.

Stalock has won three consecutive starts. He has played in 28 games this season, one more than his fellow goalkeeper Devan Dubnyk.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

Golden Knights: introduces Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, starting a five-game home stay.

Wild: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night, their tenth home date on a stretch with 11 of 12 games at the Xcel Energy Center.

