Keri Hilson returns to Troll mocking his career & # 39; washed & # 39;

The singer of & # 39; Knock You Down & # 39; He takes the high road in his response to an enemy who rudely says that his musical career is over, suggesting that no one can hurt his feelings anymore.

Keri Hilson has launched a perfect return to the Internet troll. Weeks after he unexpectedly lost his father, the "Knock You Down" singer posted an Instagram post that suggested he was taking his life one day at a time, and was soon forced to strike back at an enemy who Rudely states that his musical career is over.

On January 20, the 37-year-old singer shared with her followers: "I am honestly trying to keep everything together. One day I am up, the next I am down. I don't know where life is taking me, what it is doing to me, but I pray that it is something beautiful. And that is real. " However, a critic responded to his post by writing: "@kerihilson, your career ended with you will not succeed in the 9 years you washed yourself."

Not willing to let the hate comment disappear, the Grammy nominee responded directly: "Chiiile, I know!" She continued: "You are probably trying to hurt my feelings with that, but I have long since accepted that I am in that category … for now. But let me correct you here: I have not had a success because I have not taken ANYTHING, not because I have taken failures. And my career is far from over. I hope you are attentive this year. "

The "Like" singer reported the sudden death of her father in early January. "I wasn't ready. I don't want to do this. But I want to honor you in every way possible. Forever …", he expressed his pain in a message of homage. "… But I just wasn't ready to say goodbye yesterday morning. I feel like a lost girl right now … REST IN HEAVEN, dad. Until we meet again …"

As for his career, Hilson announced his plan to release new music in March 2019. At that time, he wrote in a social media post: "Today marks 10 years since the release of my first studio album, & # 39; In A Perfect World … & # 39; I didn't want to leave so long, I just needed my real world to be perfect … now it is.Thanks for your patience.The wait is over … I'm ready Summer 2019. "