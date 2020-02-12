Kenya Moore reveals a seminar related to infertility for people who need financial assistance with IVF

Kenya Moore really supports couples who want a baby but have trouble having one. She has supported this cause since she herself had terrible problems.

He simply let his fans and followers know that tomorrow they can attend an important seminar. Look at his message below.

Detroit # Detroit For all people and families who need financial help with IVF, go to this seminar! This is the first step. @babyquestgrants has worked with this clinic and is looking for candidates. Having a miracle should not depend on money. Label someone in Michigan who may need a grant! #babyquestgrants ", Kenya subtitled its publication.

Someone said: ‘I have 2 IVF babies 21 and 18. Today, so many advances in technology. Thank you for sharing your story and stigmatizing infertility! "And another follower was extremely grateful to Kenya:" Thank you Kenya for this work you do, this will help many women! "

A follower published this: "Amazing work you are doing in Kenya. Class act. & # 39;

One commenter also showed his gratitude: ‘Thank you for always sharing your testimony. I went through IVF after trying to conceive for 15 years, and I will tell my testimony until God takes me home. Our testimony elevates those who want to throw in the towel. You're really a blessing❤️ ’

Another commenter wrote: "I can't wait for my babies, I'm having my first IVF cycle next week, sending baby powder."

Another of Kenya's diehard fans told him: "I like that you have been open and honest about your fertility journey." I have a healthy IVF baby and another on the way now. I have always been open about it. It only helps other women. "

Someone else wrote: Gracias Thank you, Kenya! These seminars are always very informative and present a great opportunity to ask doctors questions directly! I look forward to attending in support of RMA and BQ on Thursday! "

Kenya fans have always appreciated that they have opened up to them about their own health problems.



