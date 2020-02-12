Kenya Moore fans are convinced that she and Marc Daly are back together after she posts a sweet video of him and his daughter

%MINIFYHTMLb4371ee1c82ed44b2b15a73d268ca05e11% %MINIFYHTMLb4371ee1c82ed44b2b15a73d268ca05e12%

It seems that things between Kenya Moore and Marc Daly are improving to the point that they could actually be together again! It is no secret that the two have been working on reconciliation, but after the last publication shared by the RHOA star, fans are convinced that it could have happened by now!

Kenya turned to its social media account to share a clip that showed the separated husband and his daughter, Brooklyn.

%MINIFYHTMLb4371ee1c82ed44b2b15a73d268ca05e13% %MINIFYHTMLb4371ee1c82ed44b2b15a73d268ca05e14%

The video showed the one-year-old girl and her father looking out the window at the snow that fell outside.

%MINIFYHTMLb4371ee1c82ed44b2b15a73d268ca05e15% %MINIFYHTMLb4371ee1c82ed44b2b15a73d268ca05e16%

While Marc held his daughter in his arms, a voice was heard in the background that said: "look at the snow,quot;.

The sweet recording also showed Brooklyn nibbling at her father's fingers while the same voice said: "Say,quot; hello, dad ", and you could also hear Kenya laughing behind the camera.

‘Snow in Atlanta! Everything is possible. Have a very beautiful and blessed Sunday, "wrote one's mother in the caption of the video.

Seeing that the sweet family moment was developing like this, many followers began to speculate that it meant that Kenya and Marc were back together now.

One follower commented that "I love this family, please, may God help them understand and solve their problems and stay happy together."

It is definitely not out of the question since Kenya and other sources in his life have made it clear before he is open to meet Marc.

Ad

Privileged information previously shared through HollywoodLife that Kenya may be willing to reconcile with Marc. They are in a good place after being parents together for Brooklyn's birthday. She wants to make sure that any situation she puts in Brooklyn is very positive, so she is taking her time to solve everything, but Marc has been showing Kenya that he is there for them, so he is open, but they are being taken every day. . & # 39;



Post views:

two