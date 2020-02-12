Kent State University announces free university tuition for inaugural students at Le Promise School at LeBron James

%MINIFYHTML419c20bf3e6eb3d782c0ee4ac18f804d11% %MINIFYHTML419c20bf3e6eb3d782c0ee4ac18f804d12%

The students of the inaugural class at LeBron James " I promise the school Recently he received one of the greatest opportunities when it comes to his education. On Wednesday, Kent State University announced that students received four years of university tuition. In addition to that, they will also have a year of paid lodging and food.

The special announcement was made when the students, who are now at 11th degree, they visited the university and received the good news during a special ceremony.

The president of Kent State University, Todd Diacon, told the students: "Above all, we are doing this because you have shown in recent years that you have the determination, the determination, the dreams of succeeding."

This incredible opportunity has been made possible thanks to a partnership between Kent State and the LeBron James Family Foundation.

The university said in a statement, “The free enrollment program was born from an existing partnership between Kent State and the LJFF in which I PROMISE that students attend summer enrichment college preparation programs at the university; those existing programs will continue. "

Acting Senior Vice President and Rector Melody Tankersley also spoke about the partnership and said: “We have already seen the impressive results that the I PROMISE Network is having on its participating students. We are very happy that Kent State becomes the next step in the educational journey of these incredible young people, and so happy that we can begin their journey towards exciting careers and lives full of inspiration. ”

Check out the students who receive the exciting news below:

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @ Jade_Ashley94