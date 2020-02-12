Kendrick Perkins said that thinking about Kyrie Irving makes him want to "throw up,quot;

%MINIFYHTML0ed545c6d85f516761662c692dfc6ff711% %MINIFYHTML0ed545c6d85f516761662c692dfc6ff712%

For the second time on so many nights, Northeastern defeated Boston University in double overtime to win the Beanpot. On Tuesday, it was the women's team's turn (after the men's victory on Monday), winning 4-3 thanks to a power goal from Lauren MacInnis.

URLAUREN MACINNIS🚨 A game for ages. #HowlinHuskies Win in extra overtime with a power goal of # 2 Lauren MacInnis. pic.twitter.com/QPfArVTHoC – Northeast Women's Hockey (@GoNUwhockey) February 12, 2020

Also on Tuesday, the Celtics lost to the Rockets in Houston, 116-105. Gordon Hayward led Boston in scoring with 20 points.

Today, the Bruins welcome the Canadiens at TD Garden at 7:30 p.m.

Kendrick Perkins had some ideas about Kyrie Irving: It's been more than seven months since Kyrie Irving left the Celtics to sign with the Brooklyn Nets, but her name still appears.

Amid the call of a Celtics-Rockets game in Houston on Tuesday for NBC Sports Boston, former center Kendrick Perkins offered some unexpected criticism to Irving.

The moment began when Perkins recognized the great Celtics fan base, which was vocal during the game in Houston.

"You know, when I played for the Celtics, I never really focused on the crowd or the fans," Perkins explained. "I was so locked up. Now that I'm an analyst and I'm retired, it's amazing how many Celtics fans are all over the world." Do you hear these songs now? "Come on, Celtics."

Then, after stopping, Perkins turned his attention to Irving.

"And Kyrie Irving didn't want to play for this franchise," Perkins offered. "Every time I think about that guy, I want to throw up."

.@KendrickPerkins: "Kyrie Irving didn't want to play for this franchise. Every time I think about that guy, I want to throw up." pic.twitter.com/hlU7djJU7J – Celtics at NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 12, 2020

It is not the first time that Perkins takes a hard line with Irving, who left Boston to go to Brooklyn in the summer of 2019 as a free agent.

Even before Irving left the Celtics, Perkins said he had "lost all respect,quot; for the 27-year-old.

I lost all respect for Dude this year! 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/OLDj3zAWkZ – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 5, 2019

The Celtics have marched without Irving in the 2019-2020 season. After accumulating a record of 36-21 until February 12, 2019, Boston now has 37-16 at the same point a year later.

Trivia: Can you name this person based on the clues:

I grew up in Charlestown, Massachusetts

I went to Boston University

He scored the winner of overtime in the 2015 Beanpot Championship

He was selected 85th overall by the Bruins in the 2012 NHL draft

(Answer at the end).

More from Boston.com:

At the annual "Kings & Queens of Corbet’s,quot; on Tuesday, Jake Hopfinger launched a double backflip from the top of the Corbet’s Couloir in Jackson Hole:

Just a couple of special assistants who show up for the Red Sox spring training:

David Price commented on the post thanking the Red Sox and the "Red Sox nation,quot;:

Former Celtic Marcus Morris messed with Joel Embiid Tuesday night:

Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid got into it 😮 pic.twitter.com/tYFwuqtlcG – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2020

In this day: In 1980, the US men's hockey team was behind Sweden 2-1 with 41 seconds remaining in the third period. It was the inaugural game of the Lake Placid Olympic Games team. Technically, the Olympic Games had not even begun, as the opening ceremonies were held the next day, but the duration of the hockey tournament determined that the games began earlier.

Until his last dice roll, American coach Herb Brooks pulled goalie Jim Craig and threw Scituate native Dave Silk on the ice as the sixth skater. After a frantic series in which defender Mike Ramsey barely managed to maintain possession of the disc and keep it in the area, Mark Pavelich calmly played a timely pass through the center of the ice.

Going down the blue line, defender Bill Baker did not wait and threw a 40-foot hit that found the bottom of the net with 27 seconds to play. The entire youth team of the host nation remained in a 2-2 draw, which felt like a victory after the terrible circumstances of just a few minutes earlier.

"I have to say we were lucky," Brooks admitted to John Powers of Boston Globe. But as the United States would soon prove, they were just beginning at Lake Placid.

Featured Daily: Here's a dump of Matt Mitchell and a smiling Bill Walton just in case.

San Diego State is throwing hammers and Bill Walton is happy to be there 🙂 pic.twitter.com/XRBK64w8rb – ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2020

Reply Trivia: Matt Grzelcyk