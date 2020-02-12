Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls about Blake Lively on NYFW Show

While attending his first fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini seen no different from Blake Lively in person, and had the right reaction.
The 26-year-old singer went to Twitter on Wednesday to express her enthusiasm when she saw the 32-year-old actress at the Michael Kors Fall-Winter 2020 fashion show.
"Have fun Kelsea: I just attended my first fashion show and I was able to wear a beautiful look from @MichaelKors and see their new and amazing collection. Fangirl Kelsea: I ONLY SAW BLAKE LIVE IN PERSON, THEY ARE THE REAL GUYS,quot;, Ballerini tweeted to its 994,000 followers.
Lively arrived at the fashion show with a crisp white shirt with buttons on a black polka dot, covered by a gray plaid vest, on black pants with wide legs.
Ballerini wore a floral black tube dress with short sleeves to the calf with a white belt.
Other stars seen in the show include Pigeon cameron, Olivia Holt, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Y Ashley Benson.
See photos of celebrities at the Michael Kors Fall-Winter 2020 Fashion Show:
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Blake Lively
The actress takes men's clothing and patterns to a new level.
Cindy Ord / WireImage
Kelsea Ballerini
The singer has a floral appearance.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Pigeon cameron
The Disney Channel star makes a pose.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Issa Rae
The star has an elegant green look.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Julia Louis-Dreyfus
the Veep The star is grouped.
Cindy Ord / WireImage
Ashley Benson
the pretty Little Liars The alum has an elegant black appearance.
Cindy Ord / WireImage
Justine skye
The singer makes a pose.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Hannah Bronfman
The entrepreneur is all smiles.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Camila Coelho
The trendy entrepreneur looks elegant in red and black.
Cindy Ord / WireImage
Natti Natasha
The singer makes a pose.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Olivia Holt
The actress has an elegant and playful appearance.
Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors
Cameron Dallas
The star and the YouTube actor make a pose.
New York Fashion Week, which will exhibit the designers' fall / winter 2020 collections, will run until Thursday.
