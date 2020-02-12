Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls about Blake Lively on NYFW Show

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls about Blake Lively on NYFW Show

While attending his first fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini seen no different from Blake Lively in person, and had the right reaction.

The 26-year-old singer went to Twitter on Wednesday to express her enthusiasm when she saw the 32-year-old actress at the Michael Kors Fall-Winter 2020 fashion show.

%MINIFYHTML5e74a17ac4868970118b0d42fa1421c511%%MINIFYHTML5e74a17ac4868970118b0d42fa1421c512%

"Have fun Kelsea: I just attended my first fashion show and I was able to wear a beautiful look from @MichaelKors and see their new and amazing collection. Fangirl Kelsea: I ONLY SAW BLAKE LIVE IN PERSON, THEY ARE THE REAL GUYS,quot;, Ballerini tweeted to its 994,000 followers.

Lively arrived at the fashion show with a crisp white shirt with buttons on a black polka dot, covered by a gray plaid vest, on black pants with wide legs.

Ballerini wore a floral black tube dress with short sleeves to the calf with a white belt.

Other stars seen in the show include Pigeon cameron, Olivia Holt, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Y Ashley Benson.

See photos of celebrities at the Michael Kors Fall-Winter 2020 Fashion Show:

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Blake Lively

The actress takes men's clothing and patterns to a new level.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Kelsea Ballerini

Cindy Ord / WireImage

Kelsea Ballerini

The singer has a floral appearance.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors, NYFW, Dove Cameron show

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Pigeon cameron

The Disney Channel star makes a pose.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Issa Rae

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Issa Rae

The star has an elegant green look.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

the Veep The star is grouped.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors, NYFW, Ashley Benson show

Cindy Ord / WireImage

Ashley Benson

the pretty Little Liars The alum has an elegant black appearance.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Justine Skye

Cindy Ord / WireImage

Justine skye

The singer makes a pose.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors, NYFW, Hannah Bronfman show

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Hannah Bronfman

The entrepreneur is all smiles.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors, NYFW show, Camila Coelho

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Camila Coelho

The trendy entrepreneur looks elegant in red and black.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Natti Natasha

Cindy Ord / WireImage

Natti Natasha

The singer makes a pose.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Olivia Holt

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Olivia Holt

The actress has an elegant and playful appearance.

Celebrities at the Michael Kors show, NYFW, Cameron Dallas

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for Michael Kors

Cameron Dallas

The star and the YouTube actor make a pose.

New York Fashion Week, which will exhibit the designers' fall / winter 2020 collections, will run until Thursday.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.

%MINIFYHTML5e74a17ac4868970118b0d42fa1421c513%

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here