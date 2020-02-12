Kelsea Ballerini Fangirls about Blake Lively on NYFW Show

While attending his first fashion show on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini seen no different from Blake Lively in person, and had the right reaction.

The 26-year-old singer went to Twitter on Wednesday to express her enthusiasm when she saw the 32-year-old actress at the Michael Kors Fall-Winter 2020 fashion show.

"Have fun Kelsea: I just attended my first fashion show and I was able to wear a beautiful look from @MichaelKors and see their new and amazing collection. Fangirl Kelsea: I ONLY SAW BLAKE LIVE IN PERSON, THEY ARE THE REAL GUYS,quot;, Ballerini tweeted to its 994,000 followers.

Lively arrived at the fashion show with a crisp white shirt with buttons on a black polka dot, covered by a gray plaid vest, on black pants with wide legs.

Ballerini wore a floral black tube dress with short sleeves to the calf with a white belt.

Other stars seen in the show include Pigeon cameron, Olivia Holt, Issa Rae, Julia Louis-Dreyfus Y Ashley Benson.