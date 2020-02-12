Kate Middleton puts on an apron while helping prepare food for the locals in a cafe in Aberdeen

The Duchess of Cambridge left this morning the water boots and the anorak she wore for her visit to Ark Open Farm near Belfast, for an apron, while moving to the Social Bite cafe in Aberdeen this afternoon.

Kate Middleton, 38, known as the Countess of Strathearn while in Scotland, is talking with clients as part of her tour of the United Kingdom to promote her historical survey in the early years, looking at the experiences of parents with children little ones.

The mother of three looked elegant in a light blue turtleneck, black skinny jeans and heeled boots when she joined the cook in the coffee kitchen to help prepare food for the homeless.

The visit was the final leg of the tour of the four nations, to promote the historical survey of the first years, & # 39; 5 Great questions about children under five & # 39; made by Ipsos MORI.

Wearing her hair in loose curls and wearing golden earrings, Kte was photographed meeting with locals to talk about her survey.

The Duchess is meeting with employees, volunteers and clients who have experienced homelessness to hear how experiences in the first years of life can have a significant effect on lifelong outcomes.

After the visits in England and Wales last month, Kate today took the survey to Northern Ireland and Scotland, where she heard local people about how experiences in the early years can have a significant impact on later life.

The last day of the Duchess's national tour comes when the number of responses to its survey reached 200,000, making it the largest survey of its kind conducted in the United Kingdom, with nine days before it closes on the 21st of February.

The Duchess of Cambridge said: & # 39; In the last eight years I have had the privilege of meeting people from all walks of life, facing all kinds of challenges. What has surprised me the most is that often the challenges people face in adult life, be it mental health, homelessness or family collapse, often date back to experiences in their early years.

“ It prompted me to delve into the landscape of the early years and learn more from the experts, scientists and incredible people who provide services in the field. But now is the time to get the opinions of everyone in society.

“ I wanted to listen directly to people from all over the United Kingdom and it's great to have been able to talk with people from Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England about their experiences. I want to thank the 200,000 people who completed it because each and every one of the answers will help us show us what society really thinks about raising the next generation. I'm excited to hear from more people before it closes on February 21 & # 39 ;.

This afternoon, the Duchess visited Ark Open Farm, near Belfast, and spoke with parents and grandparents from across the community about the issues discussed in her survey, including the role parents and society play in ensuring that children have the best possible start in life.

The last stop on the tour of His Royal Highness through the four nations was the Social Bite café in Aberdeen, where he spoke with employees, volunteers and clients who have experienced homelessness about how early childhood experiences can have a lasting impact .

Social Bite directs coffees of social enterprises throughout Scotland and distributes hot food and drinks to the homeless. The organization also employs staff who have also experienced homelessness.

By Ipsos MORI on behalf of The Royal Foundation, & # 39; 5 Great questions about Under-Fives & # 39; It aims to provoke a national conversation about the first years that will ultimately help to achieve a positive and lasting change for generations to come.

The survey was launched on January 22 and follows eight years of work by The Duchess. It is designed to gather the thoughts of as many people as possible, recognizing that everyone has a role in ensuring solid and healthy foundations for the youngest in our society that will positively affect their results for life.

The findings should provide a vital source of information for the early years sector, helping you better understand public perceptions of the importance of the early years and the first-hand experiences of parents, families and caregivers.

This public feedback will also help focus Your Royal Highness's work through The Royal Foundation while striving to provide children across the United Kingdom with the best foundation for a healthy and satisfying life.

To promote the survey, the Duchess visited MiniBrum at the Birmingham Science Museum on January 21 and the Ely and Careau Children's Center in Cardiff and HMP sent Woking on January 22. He also visited the LEYF nursery in Southwark on January 29.