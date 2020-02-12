Kareena Kapoor Khan returns to Mumbai after the shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha





The official Hindi remake of The Forrest Gump is titled Laal Singh Chaddha. The film stars Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead roles and the filming of the film is currently ongoing. Aamir can be seen in the avatar of a Sikh man with a long beard and a turban in the images that float from the scenes of the film, while Kareena looks beautiful as always. Kareena was filming for the movie in Chandigargh since the last few days and today the bedbugs shot the diva when she returned to the bay with an impeccable appearance.

Dressed in a pair of baggy jet black pants and a gray bomber jacket, the actress rounded off her elegant appearance with a pair of elegant sunglasses and a red tint on her lips. Check out his latest photos below.