Kandi Burruss & # 39; desperate & # 39; to get a derivative show

Bravo

According to a new report, the 43-year-old reality star wants Bravo to give him a derivative series as the network begins firing OG Housewives from the Bravo franchises.

Up News Info –

"The true housewives of Atlanta"star Kandi He thinks that his time in the Bravo program will not be long. According to a new report, the television star wants Bravo to give him a derivative series as the network begins firing OG Housewives from Bravo franchises.

"He worries that his time at RHOA is coming to an end," a source explains to RadarOnline. The source notes that the reality star recently "launched a spin-off about his growing family and business."

%MINIFYHTML903f009482300bfe96075a2c15c538b911% %MINIFYHTML903f009482300bfe96075a2c15c538b912%

"Kandi wants to stay on television and believes that her own family drama is something that viewers would like to see," the source continues. Fortunately, her family supported her completely in case Bravo approved the planned show. "Mom Joyce, Todd [Tucker] and her manager, Don Juan, are all on board," says the source.

Kandi's anxiety for her future in the program is understandable. Bravo recently fired "The true housewives of Orange County"stars Vicki Gunvalson Y Tamra Judge, who earned more than $ 1 million per season.

Tamra announced his departure on Saturday, January 25. Speaking to PEOPLE, Tamra, who had been on the show for 12 seasons, said: "It has been a wild journey, and after all these years, I am looking forward to living away from me." the cameras. They offered me the opportunity to return to the program in a limited role, but I would prefer to move away on my own terms. "

Meanwhile, co-star Vicki Gulvalson shared that she left the show on Friday, January 24. "I will always be the OC OG, but it's time to say goodbye to & # 39; The Real Housewives of Orange County & # 39;", the 57-year-old wrote on Instagram, before referring to the phrase of his famous party. "It has been an incredible journey for 14 years and I want to thank you all for your support, for your love and for & # 39; yelling! & # 39;"