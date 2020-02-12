Kailyn Lowry says she can't "enjoy,quot; the fourth pregnancy due to "anxiety,quot; struggles. Fans come to your aid!

%MINIFYHTML3e11abccfaf931a4800c7f4db1e3dbcc11% %MINIFYHTML3e11abccfaf931a4800c7f4db1e3dbcc12%

The Teen Mom star turned to social media to talk about her fourth pregnancy, admitting she has had some anxiety about it! Kailyn Lowry has been worried that something might be wrong with the baby and that means that this time she could not enjoy being pregnant.

That said, he asked his fans on Twitter to give him some advice if they had ever been through something similar.

As you know, Kailyn confirmed her fourth pregnancy earlier this month and was happy about it, but it seems that it has not been the easiest way.

Anyone Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something that went wrong in a pregnancy after the first? I feel like I can't enjoy this at all, "said the reality show star tweet.

Kailyn is already the mother of three children, so she should have experience in the birth of a baby, but that shows how different each pregnancy can be.

Either way, social media users rushed to share their own experiences, commenting on things like: ‘Yes, I had anxiety during my second pregnancy. I still think I was going to have a miscarriage and when I was in labor I was terrified of still birth. "/" Sorry, you're fighting. Anxiety is the worst. "/" Yes! It's normal, I think … "

It seems that people could relate to Kailyn and they also did a great job assuring him that everything is part of the process.

Before this tweet full of anxiety, Kailyn shared a video of her gender revelation party and it turns out that she is having another child.

While the father has not been officially confirmed, it really sounds like his third baby daddy, Chris Lopez, since on February 4 he wrote a "very sweet letter to (his) unborn child."



