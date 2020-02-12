Kai Sakakibara: Australian BMX Olympic Games hopeful in induced coma after race accident | News of the Olympic Games

%MINIFYHTML33b753593e6d71f12bc6f778ba61132b11% %MINIFYHTML33b753593e6d71f12bc6f778ba61132b12%





Kai Sakakibara occupies the tenth place in the UCI category elite men's BMX racing

Australian BMX Olympic Games contender Kai Sakakibara was put into a medically induced coma after suffering head injuries in a race.

Sakakibara fell during his opening round at a World Cup event in Bathurst, New South Wales, on Saturday and was attended by paramedics and a doctor before being transported by air to Canberra Hospital.

The 23-year-old underwent surgery on Sunday and will probably remain in a medical coma for the next two weeks, and his family said in a statement that he had a long way to go when he began his recovery.

"Kai's condition is described as critical but stable, it is in good hands and under 24-hour surveillance," the statement said.

"We understand that the road will be long and difficult, we stay positive and take things day by day."

"For now, we are waiting to see how things progress and our focus is on their long-term rehabilitation. Kai's BMX race will be suspended for now."

Sakakibara, born in Gold Coast, and his younger sister, Saya, had been proposed as contenders for medals at this summer's Olympic Games in Japan, where he spent part of his childhood.

Kai ranks tenth in the UCI elite men's BMX racing category, with Saya occupying fifth place in the elite women's division.