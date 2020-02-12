Justine Skye unrecognizable while becoming blonde in NYFW

%MINIFYHTML6cf177855040e1e13c8157ea4615c61011% %MINIFYHTML6cf177855040e1e13c8157ea4615c61012%

The singer of & # 39; Know Myself & # 39; She is clearly pleased with her new makeover, as she proudly shows it while attending the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in New York.

Justine skye It has undergone a dramatic makeover. The singer, known for having beautiful black hair, debuted with her new blond strands when she attended the Michael Kors FW20 Runway Show in New York on Wednesday, February 12.

He was clearly elated with his new hair, which he combed in loose beach waves, when he showed it to his social media followers. While combing in an Instagram Stories video, he said: "I really can't believe my hair is blond right now. This is crazy." Justine continued saying while making a duck face: "I love it."

Combining her blond locks that night there was an asymmetrical floral dress with a cut just below the chest part. The dress also helped Justine boast her enviable neckline and legs, as the singer completed the look with a pair of white heels.

Justine also shared on Instagram a couple of her selfies showing her new look. "I never thought I'd see the day," he said, "so the" Know Myself "singer wrote in the caption.

All friends and admirers loved the appearance, including Kash Doll who confessed to having fallen in love with her saying: "Wait … I don't even like women, why am I thinking about these thoughts?" Madison Beer Y Lori Harvey They were also among those who were stunned by the new aspect of Justine. The daughter of Steve Harvey commented in capital letters: "WAIT A MINUTE OF MF !!!!!!" Meanwhile, the singer simply left several heart-eyed emojis.

Others couldn't help pointing out how different it looks with blonde hair. "He looks like a completely different person," said one, while another compared her to a Bratz doll. "Wow, I didn't even know it was her! It looks GOOD," said another. "WOW YOU LOOK LIKE PUMP! Who would have thought it? Me! Because you always do it hahaha," someone else praised her.