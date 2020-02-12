Justin Bieber shares the moment he exchanged votes with Hailey Bieber in the wedding video

Justin Bieber has shared images never before seen of his star-filled nuptials with his wife Hailey as part of the latest episode of his documentary series, Seasons.

The intimate episode, titled & # 39; The wedding: officially Mr. and Mrs. Bieber & # 39 ;, see Justin stumble over his vows and ask the officiant & # 39; what does that mean? & # 39 ;, Before being declared husband and wife.

A large number of stars attended the wedding, including Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, her daughter Stormi, Jaden Smith and Usher, who sang to the newlyweds while they cut their exquisite wedding cake.

Justin and Hailey got married on September 30, 2019 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina, and the video included a variety of special moments before their big day.

The video began with the couple sailing arriving at their rehearsal dinner by boat, where they both shouted for joy inside the ship.

& # 39; We are married! & # 39; Justin shouted, his arms raised in the air. & # 39; I'm married! & # 39; He continued, before clarifying, & # 39; Almost. Tomorrow! & # 39;

Once the ship docked, Justin helped his future wife leave the ship, where they were met by Justin's younger brother, Jaxon Bieber, and a banjo player.

During dinner, Justin was definitely feeling love, hugging his guests and lavishing compliments to everyone.

Famous faces: among the guests was Kris Jenner, Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi

Making his entrance: Jenner held hands with his little girl when he arrived at the ceremony.

Man and wife: the newlyweds shared a kiss

& # 39; I just want to say that we love you! & # 39; said his manager, Scooter Braun.

The party moved to a bus, where everyone on board yelled at the couple to share a kiss.

Kiss her, kiss her, kiss her! bus attendants shouted while the newlyweds acquired.

On the day of the wedding, last-minute preparations were underway while the couple prepared to say & # 39; Yes, I want & # 39 ;.

Emotional: Bieber shared a hug with his father, Jeremy Bieber

"Dad, your son is getting married," he told his father, Jeremy Bieber. & # 39; How does that make you feel? & # 39;

"Old man," said Jeremy. "I am proud of you," he said finally.

The couple shared a father-son moment, hugging each other for an emotional hug.

Justin then revealed how he proposed to Hailey during a trip to the Bahamas, surprising her with the ring as she went down the stairs.

& # 39; I was really alone for a long time & # 39 ;: once, Hailey cried profusely after her sister's wedding because she was so lonely

The pop star said she was shaking while professing her love.

"She just went downstairs," Justin said. & # 39; And I was there with the ring. And I was shaking. "I loved you for so long, and I can't see myself being with anyone else. I love you so much and I want to spend the rest of my life with you. Would you marry me?" And she was like, & # 39; Justin placed his hands over his mouth.

Meanwhile, in the bridal suite, Hailey was placing her veil over her head while a makeup artist rushed into the finishing touches of her look.

The bride may have been very happy at that time, but remembered a time when things were not always so rosy.

Fumble! The tone of the wedding took a much more serious turn when the couple exchanged votes, until Justin had some problems with some of the phrases.

Once, Hailey cried profusely after her sister's wedding because she was so lonely.

“ I was at my sister's wedding in 2017 and I remember that the wedding was over and I was in my hotel room and I was with my parents, and I only remember that I was crying and I couldn't stop crying because I was really just for Un very long time. Even though I was surrounded by people all the time, I remembered it so many times just going home and crying until I fell asleep because I felt I was going through this trip from, I can see all these great places, I travel and I can experience all these great things, but I get home at the end of the night and it's just me & # 39; & # 39 ;, he reflected after the wedding.

Now, that's a thing of the past for Hailey, who was screaming with joy as she showed her wedding dress to her loved ones.

The wedding was held in a beautiful white chapel, which was adorned inside with garlands hanging along the window and flowers covering the altar.

Final touches: Stephen Baldwin wiped his face with a towel while preparing to take his daughter down the hall

Here comes the bride: Hailey walked down the aisle of her father Stephen Baldwin's arm, who seemed to carry a bible.

The guests cheered and cheered as Justin walked down the hall.

Hailey walked down the aisle of her father Stephen Baldwin's arm, who seemed to carry a bible.

The couple looked lovingly into their eyes as they stood in front of the altar.

The tone of the wedding took a much more serious turn when the couple exchanged votes, until Justin had some problems with some of the phrases.

Priceless memories: Hailey wore a bouquet of white roses while walking down the hall

Intimate: The couple looked at each other lovingly while exchanging votes.

"In signal and promise of our constant faith," the officiant told him to repeat.

"In signal and pledge in our …" Justin began, before asking, "On file?"

"In signal and promise of our constant faith," repeated the officiant.

In signal and pledge? Justin was obviously perplexed.

In sickness and in health: the couple held hands during the ceremony

Man and wife: they sealed their vows with a long and tender kiss

"Yes," replied the officiant.

& # 39; In signal … and promise … & # 39; Justin said slowly, while the guests began to laugh. & # 39; What does that mean? & # 39; he asked, and suddenly the room laughed.

Even Hailey couldn't help laughing either.

& # 39; Everything happened exactly as it was supposed, I really believe it! & # 39; Hailey reflected later. "Even all the mishaps that could have happened, tripping over our words, and whatever it is, I think that was how it should be."

Once the couple finished their vows, they were declared husband and wife, and shared a tender kiss in front of their guests.

We did it! Bieber stuck his tongue out while celebrating their new lives together

Look who's here! Kendall Jenner shone with joy as she watched the ceremony unfold

Let's go party! The guests danced all night inside the luxurious reception

Family first: Stephen enjoyed the festive night celebrating his daughter and his new son-in-law

The couple danced all night with a live band during their romantic reception.

Moss hung from the ceiling, and the room shone with golden and violet lights.

"I just know where we were, and I know where we are, and I feel I can see where we are going," Hailey mused. "He and I trust God so much in all aspects of our lives, we have trusted him through really difficult things and we trust him in really good things."

Justin then grabbed the microphone as he went on stage, telling the crowd: “ I just want to say thank you all for coming tonight, you mean so much to me, every person here & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Golden Girl: Jenner pulled out her phone while counting the night

Aww: Stormi enjoyed the night in a fun and bright dress

Among the guests was Kendall, who said: "This makes me so happy that you have no idea."

Now in a different wedding dress, Hailey threw her bouquet at the crowd of guests.

"That's what love is," Justin said about the song. That's what it's all about, not everything has to be physical. I love her without touching her.

Who gets married later? The newlywed threw her bouquet at the screaming crowd.

Family first: Bieber hugged his mother, Pattie Mallette

The night became increasingly wild, while the guests danced loudly and Justin sprayed champagne in the air.

"Everyone just danced," Hailey recalled.

The wedding was fire! Justin said. “ For me, just being with all the people I love and celebrating and being silly … my favorite part & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Cut the cake! The couple carefully cut a piece of their elaborate cake

Let's do this: Usher hit the box and sang the newlyweds while cutting the cake

Oh yeah! Bieber opened and sprayed a bottle of champagne

Usher hit the box while the couple cut their beautiful multi-level wedding cake, before feeding each other.

Then, Hailey was taken to the stage, where Justin sang to One Less Lonely Girl.

"I was like dizzy," Hailey mused. "As if it was really happening on stage, and it was so dumb and cute!"

One less Lonely Girl! Bieber was & # 39; dizzying & # 39; when her husband sang the hit song