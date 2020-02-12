Justin Bieber reveals details of NSFW about his intimate life with Hailey Baldwin during the concert and fans get scared!

%MINIFYHTML91b1e4bbc0630cc30a5efadf0bf6eb2a11% %MINIFYHTML91b1e4bbc0630cc30a5efadf0bf6eb2a12%

Justin Bieber may be a very religious person, but he did not shy away from sharing some very unsafe details for work on his intimacy with his wife, Hailey Baldwin. This is what I had to say!

It turns out that the singer is a big fan of the whole concept of Netflix and Chill to the point that it could be his favorite activity and that of Hailey!

So is! During a new interview, Justin talked about his love life and fans couldn't help but freak out when he heard the details.

It all happened while on stage, in the middle of a rather intimate concert in London.

Perhaps that is precisely why he felt quite comfortable sharing some spicy details about his time and Hailey's in the bedroom with the concert goers.

Then, when a fan asked during a question and answer session what Bieber likes to do in his spare time when he is not working on music, he surprised everyone when he revealed that: & # 39; Then, when I am with my wife, we Like … um … I mean. You can guess what we do all day. "

He was a little embarrassed and stumbled upon his words, but the public could not help but gasp, cheer and shout at his revelation.

Then he added that it goes pretty crazy; I will tell you a lot. No, yes, that's almost everything we do, to be honest. We love watching movies. We like Netflix and relax. We do more of the chilling part. "

Justin laughed as fans freaked out even more.

At this point, he thought it was time to change the subject, so he tried to talk about the kind of places he likes to play, but as you can imagine, at that time no one was interested in hearing about it.



