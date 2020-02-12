Justin Bieber is sincere about sex life & # 39; pretty crazy & # 39; with Hailey Baldwin

%MINIFYHTMLbd86ddb11ecd2c828f51656d6d45761211% %MINIFYHTMLbd86ddb11ecd2c828f51656d6d45761212%

WENN / Avalon

During a QnA session with Indigo fans at The O2 stadium in London, the creator of hits & # 39; Yummy & # 39; He also admits that marriage is & # 39; something you have to work for & # 39 ;.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin Make love several times a day.

The "Yummy" singer made the exciting revelation during a question and answer session with the Indigo fans at The O2 Stadium in London on Tuesday (February 11), and noted that his main activity at home is "Netflix and relax, "jargon for having sex.

"So, when I'm with my wife, we like … You can guess what we do all day," he shared. "It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to watch Netflix and relax, but we definitely do more relaxation."

Despite his active sex life, Justin continued to insist that married life is full of challenges.

"Being married is amazing, I tell you. But don't get confused, marriage is not easy," said the 25-year-old. "It's something you have to work for (sic). If marriage were easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would do it."

"So, you want to have children and get married, just know that work is needed every day."

"You must choose to be patient with that person, to love her, to be kind to her and that requires work. It is powerful. It is really incredible."

Justin and 23-year-old model Hailey got married in 2018.