Jussie Smollett's lawyer blames his policy accusation

The lawyer representing the former actor of the & # 39; Empire & # 39; He says it is no accident that the accusation was announced before the election of the Cook County State Attorney.

Jussie SmollettThe lawyer believes that "politics" is to blame for the indictment of the actor on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

First "Empire"The star was accused of making a series of false reports to the Chicago Police Department after a hate crime attack last year 2019.

After the decision of special prosecutor Dan Webb, who was appointed to investigate why the initial felony charge of 16 charges against Smollett was rejected for filing a false police report, 37-year-old lawyer Tina Glandian issued a statement criticizing measure.

"After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of irregularities related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett," he said. "Rather, the charges were properly dismissed the first time because they were not backed by evidence."

"The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett a year later, on the eve of the election of the Cook County State Attorney, is clearly about politics, not justice."

Smollett must appear in court on February 24, 2020, according to local Fox32 news channel.