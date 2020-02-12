Jussie Smollett accused of new charges related to the attack Police called a hoax – Up News Info Chicago

Actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with six new charges of disorderly conduct, accusing him of submitting false police reports that claim he was the victim of a racist and homophobic attack last year.

A special grand jury from Cook County issued the new indictment on Tuesday, after a six-month investigation by special prosecutor Dan Webb.

In a statement, the Webb office said Smollett submitted four separate false police reports claiming he was the victim of a hate crime.

"The grand jury investigation revealed that Jussie Smollett planned and participated in an organized hate crime attack, and then made numerous false statements to Chicago Police Department officials on multiple occasions, reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, I knew it hadn't happened, "Webb said in a statement.

Smollett's legal team issued a statement Tuesday night alleging that the new accusation was political in nature and an affront to justice.

"This accusation raises serious questions about the integrity of the investigation that led to the renewal of the charges against Mr. Smollett, among which is the use of the same CPD detectives that were part of the original investigation into the attack on the Mr. Smollett to carry out the current investigation, despite Mr. Smollett's pending civil lawsuits against the City of Chicago and CPD officers for malicious prosecution One of the two witnesses who testified before the grand jury is the same Detective that Mr. Smollett is currently suing for his role in the initial prosecution of him.

“After more than five months of investigation, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not found any evidence of irregularities related to the dismissal of the charges against Mr. Smollett. Rather, the charges were properly dismissed the first time because they were not backed by evidence. The attempt to re-prosecute Mr. Smollett a year later, on the eve of the election of Cook County State Attorney, is clearly about politics, not justice. "

It was not clear where Smollett was on Tuesday night, but he must appear in court on February 24.

Cook County prosecutors last year dropped 16 charges of disorderly conduct against Smollett, just over a month after Chicago police accused him of orchestrating a hoax because he was upset with his salary on the "Empire,quot; television show. .

Last August, Cook County Judge Michael Toomin appointed Webb, a former federal prosecutor, as special prosecutor in the Smollett case; charging him not only to investigate the handling of the case by Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx, but to decide whether Smollett should be prosecuted for allegedly committing a false hate crime against himself.

In a statement about Smollett's new accusation, Webb wrote that his office "obtained sufficient factual evidence to determine that it disagrees with the way the CCSAO resolved the Smollett case."

Webb said the Cook County State Attorney’s office was unable to provide any evidence that last year’s decision to dismiss charges against Smollett was handled similarly to other cases.

"The CCSAO has not been able to provide the (Office of the Special Prosecutor) with documentary evidence that, in dismissing the Smollett case in the terms presented in court on March 26, 2019, the CCSAO relied on other similar case provisions before the Smollett case that would justify this provision, ”Webb wrote.

In March 2019, Foxx said: "This case was handled like the other cases that have gone through our alternative prosecution model."

Webb asked for examples of those similar cases, and so did Up News Info 2. We couldn't find any, and neither did Webb.

However, Webb said his office has not reached any conclusions about whether someone in Foxx's office incurred irregularities, and said part of his investigation is still open.

Foxx is running for re-election this year, and in a statement Tuesday afternoon, his campaign questioned the timing of the accusation against Smollett.

“The Cook County State Attorney's Office accused Jussie Smollett of multiple charges, and today the Special Prosecutor did the same. What is questionable here is the moment similar to that of James Comey of that accusation decision, only 35 days before an election, which can only be interpreted as a greater politicization of the justice system, something that voters in the Donald Trump era they should consider offensive. "The Foxx campaign wrote.

Smollett, who is black and openly gay, had told police he was attacked while walking home around 2 a.m. on January 29, 2019. He claimed that two masked men, one of them with a red hat, shouted racist and homophobic insults. When they beat him, they put a rope around his neck and poured a chemical.

Police said that, in reality, Smollett had paid those two men, Ola and Abel Osundairo, $ 3,500 by check to organize the attack. But weeks after his arrest, prosecutors dropped the charges against him, after he agreed to lose his $ 10,000 bond and made 16 hours of community service, but admitted no fault.

A lawyer for the Osundairo brothers said they are aware of the new charges against Smollett and that they are "totally committed to letting the public know the truth about what happened on January 29, 2019."

"The Osundairo brothers will continue to cooperate with this process and thank the Office of the Special Prosecutor for their tireless work in seeing that justice is administered," attorney Gloria Schmidt Rodríguez said in an email.

Toomin had previously ruled that a special prosecutor was needed in the case, due to "unprecedented irregularities,quot; in the way Cook County State Attorney Kim Foxx handled the case, specifically by handing it over to his second-in-command. after announcing that she had recused herself. .

The judge said Foxx had no authority to designate someone to take charge of the case for her, so every decision her office made, from accusing Smollett to accusing him, until finally dismissing the case, was not valid.

In deciding a special prosecutor in the case of Smollett, Toomin said Foxx had no authority to deliver the case to his principal deputy after announcing that he had withdrawn from the case due to contact with a relative of Smollett before he was charged.

Toomin said Foxx effectively appointed First Assistant State Attorney Joseph Magats to a "fictitious,quot; office to serve instead.

“Here, the State ship ventured from its protected port without the guide hand of its captain. There was no teacher on the bridge to guide the ship while floating through unknown waters, ”Toomin wrote in his ruling.

As a result, Toomin said there was indeed no state lawyer when Smollett was arrested, charged, charged, prosecuted and finally when the charges were dropped. So, all those decisions were invalid.

"The unprecedented irregularities identified in this case justify the appointment of an independent lawyer to restore public confidence in the integrity of our criminal justice system," he wrote.

Smollett had been accused of paying brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo $ 3,500 to organize a homophobic and racist attack on him on January 29.

The brothers' lawyers have acknowledged that they participated in a hoax, but said they apologized for it, and only did so because Smollett paid them.

Police said Smollett orchestrated the false hate crime because he was upset with his salary in "Empire."

Investigators said the two brothers wore gloves during the organized attack and beat Smollett, but the scratches and bruises on Smollett's face were probably self-inflicted.

Smollett has denied all accusations, and his lawyers have claimed that he was exonerated when Foxx's office dropped the charges.

Smollett also accused the Chicago police of malicious prosecution, claiming he was the victim of "massive public teasing and damage,quot; after being accused of orchestrating a false hate crime against himself. The city is suing Smollett to recover the $ 130,000 cost of the investigation.

On Tuesday night, the city's Legal Department issued a statement emphasizing that the city is still trying to recover those funds.

"We look forward to reviewing the accusation and, as we said earlier, the City supports our original complaint that seeks to recover the costs of Mr. Smollett's false statements," the statement said. "We thank the Chicago Police Department detectives again for their hard work on the original investigation."

Foxx said earlier that she withdrew from the case after having conversations with one of Smollett's relatives before he was accused of disorderly conduct.

After Magats took over the case, and prosecutors ended up dropping all charges a month after Smollett was arrested, after the "Empire,quot; actor performed 16 hours of community service and agreed to lose his $ 10,000 bond. , but did not admit his guilt.

Hundreds of emails and text messages later published by the Foxx office showed that two weeks before the charges were dropped, Foxx sent a text message to his staff, dismissing him as "an undercover celebrity who lied to the cops "and telling them that I was being accused too severely.

Critics have said that if Foxx had really recused himself from the case, he would have been handed over to a state lawyer from a different county.

What about the double danger?

Legal experts have said that this is not a problem because Smollett was never tried in the first place.