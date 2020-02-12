Jussie Smollett accused of 6 new charges related to the attack Police called a hoax – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Actor Jussie Smollett has been charged with six new charges arising from an attack last year, which prosecutors said was a hoax.

On January 29, 2019, Smollett said he was the target of a racist and homophobic assault. He alleged that two masked men shouted at him racist and homophobic insults and attacked him while walking home in Chicago around 2 a.m.

Later, police said Smollett lied and paid the two men, Ola and Abel Osundairo, to organize the attack. He was later accused of disorderly conduct.

The state attorney of Cook County, Kim Foxx, later withdrew the charges, which generated many controversies.

A special prosecutor was then assigned to investigate how this case was handled.

On Tuesday, it was announced that a grand jury accused Smollett of six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly making false reports.

The special prosecutor had not yet reached any conclusion as to whether the Office of the State Prosecutor had committed a crime.

Smollett will appear in court on February 24 to face the new charges.