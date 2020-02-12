Jussie Smollett accused 6 counts for lying to the police about the hate crime hoax!

More bad news for actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to the police about the now famous hate crime hoax that took place in January 2019.

On the night of the attack, Smollett claimed that Trump's white supporters attacked him, but after investing, he was charged with 16 charges of disorderly conduct before the charges against him were abruptly dropped.

Then, the city of Chicago sued him for extra time, and that case is still ongoing, but even after bringing a special prosecutor, it seems that Smollett seems to be guilty of something in his eyes.

Cook County's special prosecutor, Dan Webb, alleges that Smollett "planned and participated in an organized criminal attack," and then "made numerous false statements … reporting a heinous hate crime that he, in fact, knew not it had happened, "Webb said in a press release. .

Smollett has always denied the charges against him.