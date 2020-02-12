Jussie Smollett accused 6 counts for lying to the police about the hate crime hoax!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Logo

More bad news for actor Jussie Smollett, who has been charged with six counts of disorderly conduct for allegedly lying to the police about the now famous hate crime hoax that took place in January 2019.

On the night of the attack, Smollett claimed that Trump's white supporters attacked him, but after investing, he was charged with 16 charges of disorderly conduct before the charges against him were abruptly dropped.

