Juliette Porter of Siesta Key introduces new boyfriend after Robby Hayes Split

Juliette Porter is going from your relationship with Robby hayes.

%MINIFYHTML38339ee5af84ad646e2844deb92e6b0d13% %MINIFYHTML38339ee5af84ad646e2844deb92e6b0d14%

During the summer, E! The news revealed exclusively that the Siesta Key the star had left him with him Bachelorette party alum. At that time, a source told E! News: "Geographically, the relationship made no sense. They decided to separate because it was no longer fun."

%MINIFYHTML38339ee5af84ad646e2844deb92e6b0d15% %MINIFYHTML38339ee5af84ad646e2844deb92e6b0d16%

Fans of Siesta Key I've seen the romance of Juliette and Robby this season of the MTV series. However, it seems that Juliette has found love with someone new, according to her intimate publication on social networks. On Wednesday, the reality star went to Instagram to confirm her new relationship with the graduate of the University of Central Florida. Sam Logan.

In a photo posted on Juliette's social media account, she can be seen kissing her new man at Disney's Magic Kingdom. The 22-year-old star captioned the photo with celebration emojis while Sam wrote next to his post, "Once upon a time …"