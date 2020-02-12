Judge launches sentences of 2 former assistants to the mayor in the case of Boston Calling

%MINIFYHTMLf42eaca183f2191b34de200b1e15ff9611% %MINIFYHTMLf42eaca183f2191b34de200b1e15ff9612%

A federal judge in Boston on Wednesday rejected the convictions of two former City Hall assistants who were convicted in August of conspiring to extort money from the organizers of the Boston Calling music festival.

Judge Leo T. Sorokin's 90-page ruling on Kenneth Brissette, former Boston tourism director and Timothy Sullivan, former head of intergovernmental affairs, was a victory for City Hall.

"After a careful review of the entire file in this case, including the important briefs following the trial of the parties, the Court takes the unusual step of setting aside the guilty verdicts of the jury and directing the entry of NO verdicts. GUILTY regarding Brissette and Sullivan for all charges, "Sorokin wrote." This action is necessary because the government has not shown that either of them has committed the accused crimes. "

