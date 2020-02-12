Josh Warrington signs with Matchroom | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTMLa6b6b10365fe143bdf0f8ae598bf649611% %MINIFYHTMLa6b6b10365fe143bdf0f8ae598bf649612%







Undefeated IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington has signed a multi-fight promotional deal with Eddie Hearn's Matching Boxing, and his future fights will be shown live at Sky Sports

& # 39; The Leeds Warrior & # 39; (30-0, 7 KOs) created the story by becoming the first Leeds world champion when he disputed the odds of fighting the 126-pound crown of Lee Selby's IBF on Elland Road, the home of his beloved Leeds United, in May 2018.

Despite producing the best performance of his career against Selby, Warrington was again canceled by many before his first defense against the legend of the Irish fight and two-peso world champion Carl Frampton at Manchester Arena in December 2019.

Warrington retained his IBF title in an epic Fight of the Year contender with & # 39; The Jackal & # 39; that captivated the crowd from the opening bell with a dizzying pace set by the hero of Yorkshire to get a unanimous victory.

A close battle with the mandatory IBF challenger Kid Galahad followed in the First Direct Arena in Leeds, with Warrington beating his rival Sheffield through a controversial split decision that divided many in the world of boxing.

He then defended his title with an emphatic second-round demolition work on Sofiane Takoucht in October and is now determined to fight in the US. UU. And unify the Featherweight division to consolidate itself as the 126-pound number 1 fighter on the planet.

"It's great to be back with Matchroom and Sky and I'm very excited about the future," said Warrington. "I am eager to achieve my dreams of fighting in the United States and unifying the division."

"I'm excited to welcome Josh Warrington to Matchroom," promoter Eddie Hearn said. "We spent incredible moments helping build Josh in Leeds and now we meet at a time when he is the king of the division."

"Josh has some of the most loyal and passionate fans of the sport and we hope to offer nights that they will never forget. Josh has much more to achieve and today begins a new chapter in the exciting story of Josh Warrington."