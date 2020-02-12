Jonathan Moss and Dan Gosling will not face any Premier League action | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4c5271bc1f0097bc3e6667a73ae43a1111% %MINIFYHTML4c5271bc1f0097bc3e6667a73ae43a1112%

The Football Association also decides not to act after the game in Bramall Lane.





%MINIFYHTML4c5271bc1f0097bc3e6667a73ae43a1113% %MINIFYHTML4c5271bc1f0097bc3e6667a73ae43a1114% Dan Gosling asked Jonathan Moss to come out and apologize & # 39; in an interview with Bournemouth Echo after allegedly showing the players & # 39; zero respect & # 39 ;.

%MINIFYHTML4c5271bc1f0097bc3e6667a73ae43a1115% %MINIFYHTML4c5271bc1f0097bc3e6667a73ae43a1116%

The Premier League will not take any action on the comments allegedly made by referee Jonathan Moss during Sunday's match between Sheffield United and Bournemouth.

Gosling asked Moss to "go out and apologize,quot; in an interview with the Bournemouth Echo and alleged that the official showed the players "zero respect,quot;

Bournemouth asked the Premier League on Tuesday to investigate Moss' comments during his 2-1 defeat at Bramall Lane, but has since been informed that the matter will not be taken further.

Gosling said: "The referee did not help. Giving slight faults and small comments to two or three of the boys did not help much. I really thought it was very disrespectful what he said.

Referee Moss is accused of making "sarcastic comments,quot;

"It was only the small nuts and then the small sarcastic comments. The officials spoke of respect at the beginning of the season and on Sunday there was no respect from Jon Moss."

"I thought it was a disgrace. The comments he made especially to me and another player, talking about the drop zone and & # 39; you're still in the drop zone & # 39 ;, & # 39; you're having one & # 39; , & # 39; your team is having one & # 39; this and that and it was very, very disrespectful. "

2:56 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Sheffield United's victory against Bournemouth in the Premier League

When asked if the alleged comments were made while the game was ongoing, Gosling added: "During the game, yes. I think I should really go out and apologize because I thought it was a disgrace."

Bournemouth supports Gosling's comments and will continue to support his views, but the club does not intend to file an official complaint.

The Football Association will not take any action against Moss or Gosling after the match.

The PGMOL, which manages Premier League officials, has refused to comment.